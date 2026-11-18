Devout Catholic and retired MGH nurse

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, November 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Margaret M. “Peggy” Keeley, who passed away on Sunday, November 15 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, following a brief illness, at 100 years old. Onsite parking is available in the rear of the funeral home. Her Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, November 20th beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Peggy, as she was affectionately known, was born on April 6, 1926, in New Bedford. She was one of five children who were raised and educated in Revere. Peggy was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1944. She then attended and completed the Carney Hospital Nursing School in Dorchester. She would then earn a B.S. degree in Nursing from Boston College, and then her masters. She worked for over 30 years at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Peggy became a floor nurse, then later worked in Orthopedics with sports medicine. She had the opportunity to care for some of Boston’s notable sports figures. She also became an instructor at Massachusetts General Hospital Nursing Programs for her vast knowledge, experience, and passion for nursing.

Peggy lived all of her life with her best friend and younger sister, Elaine “Honey” Keeley. Together they shared a home,cared for their parents, and lived a life of faith. They were both devout Catholics and strong and faithful parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Peggy was a eucharistic minister and very often visited and distributed holy communion to many people in the local nursing facilities. Peggy also remained close to her siblings and their children. She was an avid sports fan, especially of all of the local teams, and also loved watching golf. Peggy’s passing, although at 100 years, is still a shock and an immeasurable loss, especially to her sister, Honey.

The devoted daughter of the late Arthur R. and Mary M. (Murphy) Keeley, she was the loving sister of Elaine G. “Honey” Keeley with whom she made her home all her life, and the late Ret. U.S.M.C. Col. John Keeley and his wife, Mary, James A. Keeley and his wife, Marion and Helen T. “June” Hamel and her husband, Leo. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Catholic Television, P.O. Box 9196 Watertown, MA 02471.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.