Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1970

John T. Halley III, 74, of New Hampshire, passed away on Friday,

November 13, 2026, at Portsmouth Hospital.

John was born in Revere on January 12, 1952, to the late John T. Halley II and Lucy (Pesce) Halley. He was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School with the Class of 1970.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later during Desert Storm. His military service was something he was extremely proud of.

During his military service, John worked for Commonwealth Gas in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he dedicated many years of employment before retiring.

John enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the beach. Most of all, he treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. He also loved sharing stories of days gone by and was known as a great cook who enjoyed bringing family together around the table.

John is survived by his son, Sean Halley of Nashua, New Hampshire; his daughter, Kristine DeBellis, and her husband, Frank of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and his brother, Frank Halley, and his wife, Nancy, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire. He also leaves behind his three beloved grandchildren: Frankie, Vivian, and Reese DeBellis, who brought him great joy.

At the request of the family, all funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex Street, North Chelmsford, MA 01863, 978-251-4041.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneralhome.com