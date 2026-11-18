Eight people and a dog were able to safely escape a smoky house fire on Harrington Street on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire just after 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the multi-family house. The eight people and the dog were in the house at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely, and there were no reports of injuries, according to Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever.

Flames were moving up the backside of the building to the second and third floor, necessitating the call for the second alarm.

According to the fire department, the smoke alarms were working in the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.