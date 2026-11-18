The Revere City Council paid tribute to former member Daniel Ferrara at its meeting on Monday night.

The council offered a resolution of condolence for Ferrara, who died on Oct. 31.

In addition to his time on the council, Ferrara also held a number of other board and volunteer positions in the city.

“We honor his family – Regina, Christine, and Michael – here tonight,” said Council President Anthony Zambuto. “Not only was Danny one of my conservative friends, but he was a lot more than a city councillor to the city, he did a lot of stuff for the city of Revere. He lived and bled Revere, he really loved Revere and he served in many functions here and I know that all of us will miss him dearly.”

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio said he first met Ferrara when he was in high school and they were both working on the George Colella for mayor campaign.

“I stayed friendly with him, and I’ve known him for the past 50 years,” said Argenzio. “Aside from being the Ward 4 councillor, he was on the zoning board of appeals, the license commission, he was on the board of assessors, he was the civil defense director during the Blizzard of ‘78. He was also a hearing officer.

“There are a few people in Revere that are really woven into the fabric of Revere, and Dan was certainly one of them,” he continued. “A lot of the things that I just mentioned didn’t come with any salary; he loved Revere and he wanted to participate and he has a lasting legacy here in Revere.”

Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna offered her condolences to Ferrara’s family, saying that he was a sweet man.

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley said she had only met Ferrara fairly recently when she came aboard the council, but that she appreciated the interactions they had discussing the city.

“Danny was my colleague on the city council back in 1978, and we worked together,” said Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky. “He and the gang were so friendly, we worked together very well, there was no animosity between anybody on that city council. Danny was a key to making things right, he was a man of reason and I enjoyed working with him.”