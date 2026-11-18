The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, November 10, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, and Mario Grimanis.

The meeting was a brief one (about 15 minutes), touching on several topics.

DeCicco noted that the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Universal Access Program has released its Winter Adaptive Program schedule. Their website at [email protected] lists the programs, activities, locations, dates, and times. For specific program information and to register, contact the provider listed on that website. For general questions, contact Universal Access at (413) 461-7126 or [email protected].

DeCicco noted that the DCR has provided the water-accessible adaptive chairs for the annual Day at the Beach that the COD has sponsored for the past three years.

The COD received notification from the Massachusetts Architectural Access Board (MAAB) of a request for a variance from the owner of Suffolk Downs for a Track Walkway Surface Variance extension for an additional 18 months.

DeCicco said the present track surface, though not a concrete surface, is a hard, compact surface that is accessible for wheelchair users. He added that the owner has to maintain it. After a brief discussion, none of the members objected to the request.

Perno mentioned that Canada has granted a $1000 tax credit for persons with celiac’s disease to cover the extra expense of the gluten-free foods that celiac’s patients must purchase.

Perno recited the COD’s monthly reminder to conclude the meeting:

The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they can’t assist you or you prefer to speak with the commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you shortly. Please remember we do not have a physical Commission on Disabilities office.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss or add something to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you have any concerns you’d like to discuss. The commission is here to help and assist all residents with disabilities and their families in Revere.

The next meeting of the COD (via Zoom) will be on Tuesday evening, December 8, at 6:00.