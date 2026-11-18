Of Revere

Mrs. Barbara A. (Boyle) Roach, age 94, of (Beachmont) Revere, died on Friday, November 13, at the Lighthouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Revere. She was the wife of the late John J. Roach.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of (Beachmont) Revere, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Doherty) Boyle. She worked as a bank teller at many local banks throughout her career.

Barbara is survived by her four children, John Roach and his wife Joyce of Rowley, Joanne Roach of Fl, Robert Roach and his wife Maureen of Revere, and Barbara DeFronzo and her husband Robert of Milford; five grandchildren, Andrew, Colleen, Kerri, Patrick and Isabella; four great grandchildren, Bradley, Trevor, Meredith and Connie.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name may be made to St. Jude’s at stjude.org.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, November 18th from 8:30-10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment was private.