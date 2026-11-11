The 21st Annual City of Revere and Revere Veteran’s Committee Veterans Day Dinner Dance

Last Sunday evening the Beachmont VFW Post 6712 on Bennington Street was filled with veterans, friends and family celebrating Veterans Day with Mayor Patrick Keefe, state and local elected officials and the Revere Veterans Committee.

The annual event recognized those who has help make veterans life a little easier and supports organizations that support our veteran community. This event is sponsored by Mayor Patrick Keefe and the City of Revere, and the Revere Veterans Committee, founders Al Terminiello Jr, and Ira Novoselsky. During this year’s ceremony DJ Alan LaBella was recognized for his support of the committee and being the for the 21years of the event, and Pamela M. Anderson for her tireless energy helping veterans everywhere. The Revere Lodge of Elks 1171 was singled out for their commitment to the Revere Veteran Community throughout the year, Lenny Demaino and the DeMaino family were also thanked for their generosity towards Revere’s veterans. The event also welcomed many residents as guests from the Chelsea Veterans Home.

Topping off the evening’s festivities was the raffle of Red Sox 2027 season and Celtic tickets (November 2026 game) generously donated by Ward 2 Councillor and Former National Commander of the Jewish war Veterans Ira Novoselsky.

Veteran’s Day Dinner Dance Hosts Al Terminiello Jr and Ira Novoselsky welcome elected officials, School Committee John Kingston, Councillors Marc Silvestri and Council President Tony Zambuto, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ira Novoselsky, Al Terminiello Jr., and Revere School Committee Anthony Caggiano and State Representative Jeff Turco.

Exalter Rulers of Revere Lodge of Elks 1171 Anessa Schena, the officers and members of the lodge all in attendance of the Revere veteran’s Day Dinner Dance, shown with founders of the Revere Veterans Committee Ira Novoselsky and Al Terminiello Jr. Lodge 1171 is one of the biggest supporters of Revere’s Veterans and continue to raise the bar in helping.

The dance floor is never empty with DJ Alan LaBella in charge