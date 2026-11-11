Suffolk Downs celebrates official lighting of the Lighthouse at Beachmont Square

The HYM Investment Group LLC (“HYM”) and the City of Revere recently celebrated the official lighting of The Lighthouse at Beachmont Square at Suffolk Downs.

Located just outside the MBTA’s Beachmont Blue Line station at the site of the former Beachmont Roast Beef, The Lighthouse serves as a new visual landmark and gateway to Beachmont Square, helping to knit together the Beachmont neighborhood to the 161-acre Suffolk Downs redevelopment. The illuminated tower symbolizes the continued transformation of the historic Suffolk Downs site into a vibrant, connected, mixed-use community and will serve as a beacon for residents, commuters, and visitors of Beachmont Square. The design of the tower pays homage to the former structure that sat atop the Beachmont T Stop and served as a visual marker to commuters.

“The Lighthouse at Beachmont Square will serve as a beacon that will guide visitors, residents and neighbors to the neighborhood and help create the sense of place and community we’re thoughtfully developing at Suffolk Downs,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and CEO of The HYM Investment Group. “With its location right at the Beachmont Blue Line station, The Lighthouse serves as a welcoming symbol for everyone arriving at Beachmont Square, whether they’re heading home, visiting a local business, or experiencing the neighborhood for the first time. We’re excited to celebrate another milestone that further establishes the growing community Suffolk Downs and weaves us into the Beachmont community.”

“The new art installation will help beautify the area and create important placemaking, cementing Beachmont Square as a destination not only in Revere, but in Greater Boston,” said City of Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.

The lighting of The Lighthouse marks another step in the ongoing activation of Beachmont Square, which has become a growing destination for community gatherings, local businesses, and neighborhood programming. Nearby, Portico, the next residential building at Suffolk Downs following Amaya, is under construction while The Yard @ Beachmont Square and the newly opened Amp both serve as outdoor gathering spaces hosting seasonal markets, live entertainment, fitness classes, and other community events.

With direct access to the MBTA Blue Line and a growing collection of public spaces, retail destinations, and residential communities, Suffolk Downs continues to take shape as a new neighborhood connecting Revere and East Boston. The Lighthouse will serve as a visible symbol of that progress, welcoming the community to Beachmont Square for years to come.

For more information on Suffolk Downs, please visit atsuffolkdowns.com.

In 2017, Suffolk Downs, located in both East Boston and Revere along two MBTA Blue Line Stops, was purchased by HYM and its investors with a vision to create a welcoming neighborhood designed around new ways of living and working. Today, the 161-acre site at Suffolk Downs is being reborn as a new urban district with a dynamic mix of uses and offerings connected and supported by public open space, neighborhood retail, and civic spaces. Suffolk Downs will ultimately deliver 5.2M SF of life science and office space, 10.15M SF of residential space, 450K SF of retail space, 400K SF of hotel space and over 40 acres of open space.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment broke ground in May 2022 on the Revere side of the site and the first building, Amaya, delivered in 2024. The second multifamily building at Suffolk Downs, Portico, officially broke ground in 2025 and will deliver 473 units of housing to the Revere community upon completion.

Today, the growing neighborhood is home to The Yard @ Beachmont Square, an outdoor community space that hosts events, fitness classes, markets and seasonal programming, as well as The Dog Park @ The Yard. In July 2026, Suffolk Downs celebrated the opening of The Amp, a 600-person outdoor amphitheater and community space that doubles as a piece of sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure.

The HYM Investment Group is a premier development company that is leading the development of over 20 million square feet of real estate throughout Greater Boston. HYM creates mixed-use communities that strive to push the needle on sustainability, creativity, and technology for a more productive and resilient future. The HYM team has an unparalleled knowledge of the development process that allows them to bring complex projects to market through community input and support. Through experience, relationship building, and transparency with all stakeholders, HYM is able to deliver projects on-time and on budget generating material returns for its investors.

HYM is committed to building projects that prioritize inclusion and embrace Greater Boston’s rich diversity. From projects like Suffolk Downs to Bulfinch Crossing, the HYM team is leading the industry in creating some of the most thriving neighborhoods in the region. For more information, please visit www.hyminvestments.com.