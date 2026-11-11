RHS Patriots boys soccer triumphs in first round of state tourney

Revere erupted for six second-half goals and turned a 2-2-at-halftime squeaker into an 8-2 rout of Masconomet in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 boys soccer state tournament Monday night at Revere High. Masco scored first, and answered a pair of Revere goals to tie the game with only seconds left in the first half. But the second half was all Revere as the 15-1-1 Patriots, seeded 11th in Division Two, put on a relentless offensive display on the way to the win. Revere will travel for the second round Wednesday November 11 to play sixth-ranked Holliston, 1-0 winners over King Philip, in a 12 p.m. game at Holliston High School. Bob Marra photos