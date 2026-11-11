RHS Patriots boys soccer triumphs in first round of state tourney

Revere erupted for six second-half goals and turned a 2-2-at-halftime squeaker into an 8-2 rout of Masconomet in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 boys soccer state tournament Monday night at Revere High. Masco scored first, and answered a pair of Revere goals to tie the game with only seconds left in the first half. But the second half was all Revere as the 15-1-1 Patriots, seeded 11th in Division Two, put on a relentless offensive display on the way to the win. Revere will travel for the second round Wednesday November 11 to play sixth-ranked Holliston, 1-0 winners over King Philip, in a 12 p.m. game at Holliston High School. Bob Marra photos

Revere’s Jeronimo Aguidelo Alvarez watches his shot skip past Masco goalkeeper Soren Scarpaci and head into the net to tie the game at 1-1 in the first half.

Revere’s Francisco Navarette (11) is tripped up by Masco’s Luke Fiedler.

Ronald Salcedo Gozalez works his way through a web of Masco defenders.

Sebstian Catano (left) and Andy Matsatz (8, right) celebrate with Imran Sarhrani (17) after Sarhrani’s goal put Revere ahead 2-1 in the first half.

Matias Rivera watches as his point-blank shot goes just wide of the Masco goal.

Jeronimo Aguidelo Alvarez (9) leaps after his goal put Revere ahead 6-2.

Mayor Patrick Keefe (left) and his Chief of Staff Claudia Correia (right), along with Claudia’s brother Wilson, were among the vocal supporters on the Revere sidelines.