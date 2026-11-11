RHS Football Atoui scores four touchdowns in Revere’s rout of Malden

Revere High junior running back Reda Atoui rushed for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Patriots’ 52-8 rout of Malden High School at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Atoui’s offensive exploits, which included a school-record-breaking 99-yard touchdown run, earned him Boston Globe “Star of the Week” recognition and highlighted Revere’s third consecutive victory. Atoui has 787-yards rushing for the season and could break the 1,000-yard milestone with two games remaining against North Reading (Thursday) and Revere (Thanksgiving).

“Reda had a monster game,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “He had a 99-yard touchdown on a trap play and that was something else. He’s having an amazing junior season for us.”

Anthony Pelatere (45-yard run), Joseph Angiulo, and Amare Lassegue also scored touchdowns for Revere.

Silvio Neto led another potent effort by Revere’s offensive and defensive lines.

Revere improved its record to 5-4.

“The last few years, we’ve started our season slowly, but we’ve had a bunch of wins in the second halves of our seasons,” said Cicatelli. “We’re looking to beat North Reading this week and continue to build momentum heading into our Thanksgiving game with Winthrop. Our team is playing really well, and I’m so proud of these palyers.”