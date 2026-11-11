Revere Public Schools connects families with critical resources during Family Engagement Night

More than 60 parents and caregivers gathered at Revere High School on Tuesday evening for Revere Public Schools’ latest Family Engagement Night, an informative session designed to connect families with essential community resources, support services, and opportunities to help them navigate everyday challenges.

The event included Kristina Peralta from The Home for Little Wanderers, who introduced families to the agency’s Harbor Area Family Resource Center (FRC), a community-based program that provides free assistance, educational opportunities, advocacy, and referrals to individuals and families throughout the region.

During her presentation, Peralta outlined the wide range of services available through the center, including assistance with housing challenges, educational needs, family support, parenting resources, and connections to community organizations. The discussion also highlighted resources for families navigating immigration-related concerns, opportunities to participate in English language classes, and programs designed to strengthen family relationships and promote overall well-being.

The evening was part of the district’s ongoing series of Family Engagement Nights, which bring community organizations and service providers directly to RPS families to help eliminate barriers to accessing information and support.

Peralta’s message in her presentation was that families don’t have to meet complicated eligibility requirements to get help from the Harbor Area Family Resource Center.

The center, which has been serving the community since July 2023, is part of a statewide network of Family Resource Centers dedicated to helping individuals and families connect to services, build relationships, and resolve issues before they become more serious.

Peralta emphasized that the center is for anyone regardless of income, residency, or family situation. No medical insurance or Social Security number is required to receive services, nor is a professional referral or minor children. Families also do not need to demonstrate financial hardship or reside in a particular community.

Perhaps most importantly, all services offered by the Family Resource Center are free.

This is especially critical for families who may not know about available programs, have language barriers, or are too overwhelmed with the process of seeking help.

Linking caregivers to organizations that offer flexible, welcoming services is a key piece of the district’s overall family engagement work for Revere Public Schools, whose families come from diverse cultural, linguistic, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

One of the presentation’s main topics was housing instability, which can create major challenges for families and impact children’s educational experience.

The Harbor Area Family Resource Center helps families in housing crises by connecting them to housing resources, providing individualized assistance, offering information about housing-related systems, and working with other agencies, Peralta said.

While the center does not provide housing directly, its staff can assist families in finding out about resources available to them and connecting with organizations that can help meet their needs.

The presentation also covered the center’s approach to helping families identify strengths, assess needs, and develop individualized plans for accessing support.

Through family strengths and needs assessments, staff members work with individuals to identify challenges and develop practical steps to address them. Such efforts may include assistance with basic needs, referrals to community programs, and participation in educational workshops or support groups.

The center can also provide guidance and support to families with CRA concerns (children requiring assistance).

The Family Resource Center is not just about immediate challenges; we also connect families to services that build long-term stability, confidence, and independence.

Another important part of the center’s program is educational opportunities.

Peralta mentioned English language and technology classes, parenting education programs, support groups, special needs support, and workshops that provide families with useful information and practical skills.

They also have utility- and health-related drop-in hours at the center where community members can find out about assistance for specific needs without having to hunt down different organizations on their own.

These programs are designed to help families develop skills, build relationships, and feel more confident in accessing community resources.

The center’s services are also helpful for young adults and young parents. Programming includes workshops for youth and young parents, referrals to community support organizations, and family-oriented events to encourage participation and connection.

Another important point in the presentation was the center’s focus on personalized help.

The Harbor Area Family Resource Center team includes family support workers, school liaisons, family clinicians, family partners, program leadership, and administrative staff. The center also counts on interns and volunteers.

These professionals work together to help families address challenges that may span multiple areas of their lives. Issues around housing, education, financial stability, and family well-being are often interconnected.

Peralta also said the services at the center are easy to access.

Families may contact the organization directly by telephone or email, complete an online self-referral, or receive a referral from a friend, family member, or professional.

Individuals can also visit the center during regular operating hours and complete an intake that same day.

The Harbor Area Family Resource Center is located at 90 Everett Ave., fourth floor, in Chelsea. The center operates Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families seeking additional information can call 617-437-8550, email [email protected], or visit https://thehome.org/frc.

Tuesday’s strong turnout reflected the importance of providing families with opportunities to learn about resources available beyond the classroom.

Revere Public Schools fosters relationships between schools, caregivers, and community partners with its Family Engagement Night series, offering families information that can make a meaningful difference in their daily lives.

The district’s partnership with organizations such as The Home for Little Wanderers supports one of the key goals of its family engagement efforts: ensuring that parents and caregivers know where to go when they need help and that help is available.

Tuesday’s presentation gave more than 70 caregivers an opportunity to learn about services, ask questions, and find new ways to get support for themselves and their families.