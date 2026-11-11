Patriots win tourney opener, 8-2, advance to Sweet 16 today

The Revere High boys soccer team posted a rousing 8-2 victory over Masconomet Regional this past Monday evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Patriots (15-1-1) entered the tourney as the #11 seed in D-2, while Masco (15-3-1) was the #22 seed.

The contest was level at 2-2 at halftime, but the Patriots took control after the intermission, exploding for six goals over the final 40 minutes.

Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez paced the Revere offense with a hat trick. Imran Sarhrani scored a brace (two goals) and teammates Alejandro Hernandez, Ronald Gonzalez, and Davi Dossantos chipped in with a goal apiece.

Francisco Navarette provided assists on five of the goals. “Francisco was on a different level,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez.

“It was a great win,” Rodriguez said. “It was a very hard-fought game in the first half, typical tournament soccer, and as I’ve mentioned throughout the season, we are young. For the first 15 minutes, some of our guys looked like they had seen a ghost. We had to address that at half time and settle the nerves.

“We managed the second half well,” Rodriguez added. “Once we got going, it was ruthless, finish-after-finish. I was really happy with the boys.”

The win advanced the Patriots to the Sweet 16, where they will face #6 seed Holliston (13-4-2), which eked out a 2-1 win over #27 King Philip (4-9-6) on Monday. That contest is slated for today (Wednesday) at 12:00 at Holliston.

Rodriguez and his crew were planning to watch film of the Holliston-King Philip game yesterday (Tuesday) in preparation for today’s encounter.

Stamatopoulos wins medal at invitational meet

The Revere High boys and girls cross country teams were well-represented at Saturday’s Frank Mooney State Coaches Invitational Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center.

Kosta Stamatopoulos turned in the highlight of the meet for coach Mike Flynn’s boys’ team, bringing home a seventh-place medal in the sophomore race with a personal record (PR) time of 17:42.2 among the field of 143 runners over the 5K (3.1 miles) course. Kosta finished just 0.10 behind the sixth-place runner.

Senior teammate Diogo Yogi, who finished in second place at last week’s Greater Boston League Meet, competed in the junior/senior race, coming across the line in 64th place in a clocking of 18:10 in the huge field of 274 runners. Sophomore Emanuel Soares Taylor ran a 21:05 to finish 82nd in the soph race.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Jaelyn Torres ran yet another PR and finished 64th overall with a time of 28:38.

“The course was a little wet from the rains on Friday, but overall the conditions were manageable,” said RHS girls’ coach Katie Sinnott. “A few turns on the course were sloppy, but no major puddles and not overly muddy. Thankfully, we also dodged any additional rains and were able to stay dry.

“All in all it was a good day to run,” Sinnott said. “We had runners in the sophomore girls, sophomore boys, and junior/senior boys races. All of these were 5Ks, and this course is a typical cross country course where you never have a long flat section. Instead you consistently battle rolling hill after rolling hill, never really getting to settle into a comfortable pace. You have to battle the whole race.”

The girls and boys teams will race on the same course this Saturday in the State Division 2 Cross Country Championships.

“It was good to get the experience on the course. We look to use what we learned this week to make improvements for the upcoming race,” Sinnott added.