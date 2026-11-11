Opposed to 74 Revere Street development

Dear Editor,

I am writing to oppose the A-26-36 submitted to the zoning board by Basilio DiFlumeri in regards to the property at 74 Revere Street.

This house was purchased by my great grandparents in 1900. It is where my grandparents also lived and raised my mom and her siblings. It was the place where all the cousins would get together. So, yes I have a strong attachment to this home. With that said, the new owner wants to get a permit to build a 10-unit, 4 story apartment building on that lot. If he gets that permit, his next step would be to apply for a permit to demolish this beautiful, 126-year-old Queen Anne Victorian home.

What is happening to the City of Revere if we allow this to happen? Do we sit by and let these developers come in with their unlimited funds and purchase properties, especially in residential neighborhoods to build condo and apartment units that literally block the abutting homes view of sunlight and open space. When is enough-enough?

Sincerely,

Ellen Bertino Annese

74 Revere St. Proposed 4 Story 10 unit apartment building receives overwhelming neighborhood opposition

Dear Editor,

Please attend the ZBA meeting on Wednesday November 18th at 5 p.m. at Revere City Hall.

While responsible development is necessary for our community’s growth, this project represents an egregious example of trying to force a square peg into a round hole at the expense of our neighborhood’s safety, character, and quality of life.

The fact that the developer requires 10 distinct variances including overall height 47’, minimum lot area, front, rear and side setbacks, parking, usable open space and density is a glaring red flag. Zoning laws exist for a reason—they protect communities from overdevelopment, ensure adequate infrastructure, and maintain safety standards. When a project requires ten separate exemptions from these rules, it is a clear sign that the proposed building is fundamentally incompatible with the small, undersized lot it is meant to sit on and the functionality of our community.

Forcing a massive, four-story complex onto a plot of land that cannot legally support it will trigger a domino effect of negative impacts. Our local infrastructure is already strained. A building of this density will lead to severe neighborhood congestion, overwhelming our existing street parking and adding to the traffic bottlenecks that already plague Revere street Furthermore, the sheer scale of a four-story structure on an undersized lot completely disregards the visual and architectural context of the surrounding homes, blocking natural light from abutters and stripping away the privacy of long-term neighbors.

If the Zoning Board of Appeals grants these 10 variances, it will set a dangerous precedent. It signals to outside developers that our local zoning codes are merely suggestions and that any undersized lot can be exploited for maximum profit without regard for the community.

This is a fight we intend to win with overwhelming community support ,through our signed petitions and letters of opposition.

I urge the Zoning Board of Appeals to uphold the integrity of our town’s regulations and deny these variance requests. We must demand development that respects the constraints of the land and protects the neighborhoods we have worked so hard to build.

Please attend the ZBA meeting on Wednesday November 18th @ 5pm at Revere city hall

Sincerely,

Louis Lea