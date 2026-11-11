Maria J. O’Callaghan

She was a woman of great faith and deep devotion

Maria J. (Romanelli) O’Callaghan of Revere passed away peacefully on November 5th after a long, happy and healthy life at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernadina and Vincent Romanelli and her brother, Lawrence Romanelli. She is also predeceased by her husband, John O’Callaghan with whom she was married for 60 years until his death in 2012. She leaves behind her devoted daughter, Marianne Toppen and her husband, Ted also of Revere and a son, John O’Callaghan of Chantilly, Virginia as well as nieces and a nephew.

Maria was born in the Great Depression year of 1929. She was a lifelong resident of Revere and a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948. Before her marriage, she worked at John Hancock Life Insurance Company where she was a key punch operator. When her children were grown, she returned to work at Stone & Webster Engineering and was brave enough to learn the then “new world” of computer data entry.

When her husband, John retired, they had many years of travel adventures including to her favorite places of Hawaii and Italy and anywhere her daughter happened to be. Maria had a deep faith in God that sustained her. She was part of the St. Anthony of Padua Parish community from her early Sunday school days, to her wedding, her children’s baptisms, her daughter’s wedding, her husband’s funeral and now her funeral. She is surely up in heaven now, together again with John. Maria was a woman of great faith and deep devotion, she consistently watched the daily mass on television.

She lived the last few years at The Residence at Melrose Station Senior Living Community where she enjoyed a whole new and active social life. Many thanks to her friends and the staff there for all the fun and companionship. Also, a special thanks to Allcare Hospice for the care and support of Maria and her daughter during this last brief illness.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, November 12th from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.