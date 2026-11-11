Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon Grand Opening

Mayor Patrick Keefe and city officials joined business owner Maria G. Borjas at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon located at 115 Broadway, Revere.

Keefe congratulated Maria and her family, stating, “This is a wonderful day to celebrate a grand opening of a new business in our city, which is one of the best things that I like to do, because it tells me that we’re doing something right when people want to come and invest their hard-earned money and put their roots down in our city.”

Revere Business Liaison John Festa also welcomed Maria to the city.

“We’re so excited to have this business in the City of Revere,” said Festa, noting that Maria came to the United States from El Salvador at the age of 16. “We want to make sure that the family feels welcomed and they have the support of our community, and we’re going to help them in every way possible because small businesses are the essence of the City of Revere. I know that Mayor Keefe and our department does everything possible to try to have these businesses succeed.”

Business owner Maria Borjas and Mayor Patrick cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon, assisted by Chief of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski, Business Liaison John Festa, and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

Mayor’s Chief of Staff Claudia Correa, real estate agent Juan Jaramillo, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Revere Business Liaison John Festa, and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

Mayor Patrick Keefe joins Maria Borjas and her family at the grand opening ceremony for Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon.