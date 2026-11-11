Of Hopkington, formerly of Revere

James E. Hahesy, Jr., a resident of Hopkinton in recent years and a former longtime resident of Longmeadow, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, at Cornerstone at Milford in the loving presence of his family. He was 84 years old.

Born in Chelsea on Jan. 28, 1942, Mr. Hahesy grew up in Revere, the oldest of seven children of the late Marion H. (Doyle) Hahesy and James E. Hahesy, Sr. He was both a role model and a constant source of help, guidance and encouragement to his five brothers and one sister.

An honor student, he graduated in 1959 from the Immaculate Conception High School in Revere, and from Boston College in 1963, a member of the school’s centennial class. He was a member of the Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at Boston College and received a commission as an Army lieutenant upon graduating, attaining the rank of captain.

Mr. Hahesy volunteered for active duty in the Army’s Medical Service Corps and was assigned to Fort Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone, where, he always recalled, he was privileged to serve alongside outstanding physicians, surgeons and dentists, and to have as colleagues and mentors battle-tested veterans of World War II and the Korean War. In Panama, he developed an expertise in setting up Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH units.) After leaving active duty in 1965, he served in the Army Reserves for four years.

Entering the private sector, Mr. Hahesy worked for the Aetna insurance company in Hartford, and then for Mobil Oil as a field service representative in western Connecticut. Changing course in the late-1960s, he earned a master’s at Springfield College and embarked on what would become a long and satisfying career in higher education; first as director of financial aid at Central Connecticut State College, then as Dean of Students at Asnuntuck Community College and later as Dean of Community Services as well at Asnuntuck.

In the summer of 1970, he married a talented (and beautiful) professional artist and public school art teacher, Eleanor Doherty, from the Point of Pines section in Revere. Eleanor transferred from the Boston Public Schools to the Springfield Public Schools and the couple settled for a time in Springfield. Later, they purchased a home in Longmeadow and lived there for 48 years. They were both active in the community and in their parish, St. Mary’s. In 1975, they welcomed the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth.

Mr. Hahesy received the Student Senate Award for outstanding service and dedication to the students of Central Connecticut State College in 1975.

Community and volunteer service were constants in his life. He was a longtime member of both Rotary International and Toastmasters.

In 1982, he received the President’s Award for Outstanding Service to the North Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, which he had served successively as a board director, treasurer and secretary.

Through the offices of the former U.S. Representative Nancy L. Johnson, Mr. Hahesy was recognized in 1982 in a Congressional citation for “outstanding service to Asnuntuck Community College and to the community and residents of North Central Connecticut.” His commitment to preparation and accuracy, his sincerity and quickness on his feet, made him an exceptional presenter. He was much in demand through the years as a master of ceremonies. As a eulogist, he could capture almost any congregation.

Upon retirement in 1998, Mr. Hahesy earned certification as a local ombudsman through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, which authorized him to serve as an advocate for nursing home patients. In that capacity, he was often called upon to assist senior citizens and/or disabled persons who did not have family members or friends who were available to monitor the quality of their care and to protect their general interests. He dedicated many hours to that work in the Greater Springfield area during the next several years.

Two years into retirement, he was pleasantly surprised to be honored by Asuntuck Community College as Emeritus Dean of Students.

Jim and Eleanor cherished 54 years together until Eleanor’s death on January 14, 2025.

Mr. Hahesy’s immediate survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Getchell; his son-in-law, Keith Getchell, and the couple’s three children, Grace, Ella and James, all of Hopkinton. Faith and family were at the center of Jim and Eleanor’s lives and they adored being grandparents. In addition, he is survived by four brothers: Paul Hahesy (Geralyn) of Duxbury, John Hahesy (Margaret) of Melrose, Stephen Hahesy (Susan) of West Brookfield, David Hahesy (Joan) of Revere; his sister, Marian Hahesy Calhoun (Lonnie) of Farmville, VA; and by Susan Hahesy, the wife of his late brother, Robert, who died in 1997. On the combined Hahesy and Doherty sides of his family, he leaves behind 19 nieces and nephews, who are united in their devotion to their “incredible Uncle Jim.”

Speaking for all of Jim’s siblings, Paul Hahesy expressed “our unlimited esteem and gratitude for our big brother.” Said Paul, “Jim was that truly rare human being – a man whose life was entirely about loving, serving and giving to others. He personified goodness, kindness and generosity. He gave and never took. His life was a blessing.”

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m at Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hopkinton, with burial to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Mayhew Street, Hopkinton. Flowers gratefully accepted. Memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org