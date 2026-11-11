Human Rights Commission discusses resources for immigrant community

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, November 5. On hand for the season were Acting Chair Herby Jean-Baptiste and fellow commissioners Dr. Lourenco Garcia. Police Chief Maria Lavita, Fire Chief James E. Cullen, Albert Tecci, Sheila B. Johnson, and Victor Pelatere. Also in attendance were Executive Director Steven Morabito, the city’s Director of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture (EIC), and Asmaa Abou-Fouda, the Assistant Director of EIC.

The session began with the members reciting together the HRC’s Mission Statement: “The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Jean-Baptiste then presented the usual Land Acknowledgement, in which the Pawtucket tribe was recognized as the original holder of the land.

Morabito discussed the HRC’s recent submission of a grant for $4,000 to the Revere Cultural Council. Morabito said the purpose of the grant is to fund a number of separate events for Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Juneteenth. “The grant application is focused around celebrating, educating, and creating cultural awareness of those specific holidays,” Morabito said.

The members then discussed issues relating to immigration. A slide was shown displaying the phone numbers available for those who are seeking assistance with their immigration issues.

“What’s happening really is a tragedy for many members of the Haitian community and many other immigrants as well,” said Dr. Garcia. “The massive exodus and deportation is really targeting the immigrant community.”

Garcia added that the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA) is a great resource for educating the immigrant community about their rights and providing support.

Pelatere noted that the Mass. Office of Refugees and Immigration is another resource for persons caught up in the complicated legal system of immigration and deportation. He added that other programs that are available to assist individuals and their families are the Habeas Project and the Massachusetts Access to Counsel Initiative.

“This issue has impacted our community,” said Morabito, who cited the devastating consequences for those who have been swept up by immigration authorities, often including American citizens who have been wrongfully detained. “Hopefully with the election results, we may see changes in the direction of federal immigration policies.”

“This is a very scary time right now. People are afraid to come to City Hall for information, to go to work, or to go to school,” Johnson added.

The members then discussed the Juneteenth celebration sponsored by the HRC that was held on June 4. They agreed that the event, which featured food, entertainment, and speakers, was a great success, but that Costa Park (which is located at the corner of Walnut and Shirley Aves.) was not an ideal venue.

Regarding the sweeping changes in Washington brought by the recent midterm election, both Pelatere and Morabito made the observation that there were 1,200 more voters in Revere than in 2022 as evidence of the community’s desire for change in federal policies.