Grace A. Fabiano

December 31, 1937 — November 6, 2026

Grace A. (Roberts) Fabiano of Rindge, New Hampshire, formerly of Revere, passed away on November 6, 2026, at the age of 88. Born and raised in Revere to the late William and Gertrude (Roust) Roberts, Grace graduated from Revere High School before marrying and raising her family in the city she called home. To Grace, family was everything.

Grace is lovingly remembered as the beloved wife of the late George Fabiano; the devoted mother of Debbie Fabiano, Michael Fabiano, Elaine Fabiano, Christopher Fabiano and his wife, Stefanie, and the late Georgie Fabiano; and the cherished grandmother of Hope, Everly, and Tyler Fabiano. She was the dear sister of the late Barbara Gaffney, Phyllis Going and Jean Demarco. She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and leaves behind many loving relatives and dear friends.

Grace was truly one of the kindest, most patient, and loving souls anyone could ever know. She had a gentle heart and a warmth that made everyone feel welcome. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures and cherished the things that made life special. Whether it was listening to Elvis, enjoying trips to Las Vegas, spending time at her beautiful lake house, or sharing her love and affection for animals. She also treasured the simple joys of taking scenic drives and going out to dinner with her beloved husband, George. Above all, Grace loved being surrounded by family and enjoying the company of those she held dear.

A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.