Cultural council selects grant recipients

The Revere Cultural Council announced about 20 local Mass Cultural Council grant recipients at its regular November meeting last week.

This year, over 60 projects were submitted for consideration from organizations with local ties, up from previous years, according to Council Chair Rocky Graziano.

The recipients spanned cultures and the performing arts, with an emphasis on programs for youth and senior citizens in Revere.

At its next meeting in December, the members of the council will divvy up the available $45,900 in funding available through the state.

The total request amount from the 61 applicants was $167,281. By using a points-based system to winnow the list down to about 20 applicants, the amount of money requested and that available are close to being in line.

Some of the projects that were approved include funds for Revere Beach Pride, Revere Sunday night concerts, the annual AAPI festival, and several performances at the senior center, as well as educational and artistic trips and performances in the Revere schools.

Graziano explained how the council decided who should receive the funds, and encouraged unsuccessful applicants to reapply for next year’s round of funding when it becomes available.

“As someone who grew up not a football player, involved in pageants, involved in the arts, I think it is really fantastic that we have seen the community (commit to the arts),” said Graziano. “I’ve been on the council, this is my third funding cycle. The first year we did it we had a lot of money leftover from Covid, so we were pretty much able to give everybody what they asked for, and that was really nice.

“Last year, we had to be a little bit more critical,” continued Graziano. “The quality this year, overall, I think we saw a lot more diversity; I feel that the applications we did approve did meet all those criteria we found. We didn’t say specifically that we were targeting school-aged children or seniors, but that kind of made its way up; we saw underrepresented communities receive funds.”

One project did elicit special praise from the cultural council members, the Alice in Wonderland at Wonderland station performance submitted by the Garfield Middle School.

“I thought it was extremely unique,” said Graziano.

Cultural council member Lark Logan said that she loved that the event was going to make use of the Wonderland train platform.