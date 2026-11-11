ConsComm allows No. Shore Rd. sewer project to move forward

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsComm) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening October 7, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were chair Nicholas Rudolph, vice-chair Brian Averbach, Joseph LaValle, Wilson Correa, Bernardo Sepulveda, Anthony Parziale, and Thomas Carleton.

The first matter of the evening was a Notice of Intent (NOI) filed by the City of Revere for the installation of Wonderland Sewer Improvements (also known as Conveyance Project No.1).

Project Manager Kara Rozycki and Wetlands Scientist Magdalena Lofstedt from the engineering firm CDM Smith, Inc., presented the application. Ms. Rozycki said the NOI pertains to the installation of 3,300 feet of a new, 36-inch to 60-inch gravity sewer from North Shore Rd. to Harris St. In addition, the project calls for the installation of 443 feet of a new, 12-inch gravity sewer line within No. Shore Rd. An existing 24-inch sewer line from VFW Parkway to American Legion Highway will continue to be utilized during the construction period.

The purpose of the new sewer lines is to reduce Sanitary Sewage Overflows (SSOs) pursuant to a 2010 Consent Decree between the city and the state and federal governments. Under the terms of the decree, the city is required to address the long-standing violations of the federal Clean Water Act, specifically focusing on eliminating the SSOs.

Rozycki said bids for the project are expected to go out this winter with construction starting in the spring of 2027 and an expected completion date in the fall of 2028.

The work area is not within any wetlands areas, but it does fall within the 100-year flood plain, which brings it within the jurisdiction of the ConsComm.

Although Ms. Lofstedt went into some of the details of the scope of the work, Carleton and Rudolph said that the contractor should have been on hand in order to provide information regarding issues such as dewatering, laydown areas for equipment and excavated dirt, and post-construction re-plantings.

However, as Ms. Lofstedt pointed out, the public contracting process does not conform to the manner in which the members wished to proceed. She said that in order for the city to bid the project, all of the necessary permits must be in place.

She also noted that the city has obtained a low-interest loan from the state that would be in jeopardy if the contract does not go out to bid this winter.

After some back-and-forth, the commissioners eventually approved the application, but with the condition that the contractor who wins the bid must come back before the ConsComm to provide the information that the members are seeking.

Next up was an NOI for the paving of a driveway at 55 Fowler Ave. by the homeowner, Megan Lindstrom. The present driveway consists of crushed stone. Ms. Lindstrom said she would use permeable asphalt for the new driveway. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next matter pertained to a Notice of Violation for the installation of a retaining wall at 15 Arcadia Street for which the homeowner has since filed an after-the-fact NOI. Arcadia St. is in the Oak Island section of the city and runs off Oak Island St. across from Kelly’s Roast Beef.

Sam Barrows appeared on behalf of the homeowner. Mr. Barrows said there had been an existing, small, non-structural wall in the backyard that was crumbling. The homeowner decided to take the wall apart, reuse the stone, and use new mortar.

However, the owner did not submit an NOI prior to undertaking the repair work. Rudolph said he wished to see whether there was an NOI for the previously-existing wall. In any event, the commission was unable to issue an Order of Conditions (OOC) because the State DEP had not issued a File Number, which is a prerequisite in order for a local Conservation Commission to issue an OOC. The matter therefore was continued to next month.

The fourth matter on the agenda was an NOI for renovations to deck pilings at 171 Rice Ave., which is located in the Point of Pines. Christian Wright from Modern Resforation told the commission about the scope of the work. Mr. Wright said that the owner wishes to construct a new stairway from a porch.

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino Sawaya asked questions about the scope of the project and the effects of the work on the neighbors. The commission was unable to issue an Order of Conditions (OOC) on this matter because the State DEP has not issued a File Number, The matter was continued to December for a vote.

The commissioners next took up a Cease and Desist Order that had been sent to the owner of 65 Ellerton St. for a possible violation. Rudolph explained that the owner was starting to pour concrete for a parking area in front of his home without having filed an NOI or receiving permission from the Building Dept.

Ellerton St. is in Oak Island and runs parallel with Arcadia St. The home is near Diamond Creek.

James Flanagaan, the contractor, appeared with Jose Gonzalez, the homeowner. After some discussion, it was determined that the owner must first go before the Building Dept. in order to comply with the city’s zoning requirements regarding parking and then must hire an environmental engineer to ascertain what is required for water storage given the impermeable surface of the concrete parking area that the homeowner wishes to install.

In the final matter of the evening, the commissioners chose their officers for the coming year, re-electing Rudolph as chair and Averbach as vice-chair for 2027.