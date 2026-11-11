Baseball Hero: Revere firefighter Sam MacDonald has an historic season in Boston Metro League

Firefighters are everyday heroes, putting their lives on the line in dangerous situations that occur regularly.

The word “hero” is often heard in sports with a different connotation, of course.

This summer, Revere firefighter Sam MacDonald was a baseball hero, putting together one of the greatest seasons in the history of the Boston Metro Baseball League.

MacDonald, a 6-foot, 190-pound third baseman and leftfielder, had an incredible .742 average for the Woburn Nationals in the inaugural regular season of the Veterans 45-Plus Division of the BNBL.

“I was on fire,” MacDonald said candidly with no pun intended.

And when his team needed the Mac-Nificent One to come through in Game 3 of the playoff champion series, MacDonald responded with a clutch, three-run opposite field homer in the third inning that launched the Nationals’ comeback and ultimately produced a 13-8 victory and the title.

“Two guys got on base ahead of me for that to happen, so I didn’t really start the comeback, but I contributed to it,” MacDonald offered humbly.

MacDonald pounced on an outside fastball against the South Shore Giants’ ace pitcher and drilled it over the left field fence 320 feet away.

“I hit it good. I really got it. I had a feeling it was gone the moment I hit it,” related MacDonald.

Notably, the Giants’ coaches opted not to pitch to MacDonald in his final at-bats, drawing semi-intentional walks.

MacDonald led the league in six offensive categories, most notably spreading 10 doubles to all fields with 22 RBIs in 12 games. He was equally unstoppable in the playoffs.

MacDonald, 48, chose to focus on the team’s accomplishment and not his Ted Williams-caliber statistics for the summer of 2026.

“It feels unbelievable to win a championship – it’s a mission accomplished,” reported MacDonald. “It felt great to win it with Michael [Hinojosa, the Revere Parks and Recreation director, who was the Nationals’ outstanding shortstop], who is one of my dear friends. It was a solid run. We started slowly as a team, but we all turned it around and became champions.”

Roots at McMackin Park

The son of the late Samuel MacDonald and Liane MacDonald, Sam grew up playing baseball in the St. Mary’s League and in the Revere Little League at McMackin Park, then known as “Little Fenway,” which was reopened with respect to its past glory as a brand-new field in September.

MacDonald played baseball on some of Revere’s most successful teams in the 1990s under head coach Al Blasi. He was a starting third baseman and earned GBL All-Star recognition before continuing his baseball career at North Shore Community College.

“Mike Spinelli (Boston Red Sox draft pick), David Lightbody (University of New Haven and BMBL Hall of Famer), and David Candela (Milwaukee Brewers draft pick) were my teammates my sophomore year,” recalled MacDonald. “Mike Spinelli was an incredible player and an incredible athlete. Lightbody was a tremendous catcher. We were ranked fourth in the state that season. Al Blasi was a great guy and superb coach.”

MacDonald remembers vividly his current Woburn Nationals’ teammate, Hinojosa, from his youth in Revere.

“When I was playing Little League at McMackin, Mike was the umpire,” said MacDonald. “I always kind of idolized him a little bit. He was the best player around when I was young.”

Teammates in awe

MacDonald’s coaches and teammates describe his sensational summer of baseball as simply “awesome.”

“Sam MacDonald’s season will never be duplicated,” said Woburn Nationals manager Todd Cotton. “I can describe it in one word and that word is ‘awesome.’ “He was lights-out all season, from start to finish. His home run in Game 3 ignited our team and propelled us to the championship. And I was proud to have a firefighter on my team. We were a team of of upstanding citizens.”

“Sammy clearly had the best season of all in any division,” said teammate Steve Walsh. “To hit .742 for the year was amazing. Twenty-two RBIs and 10 doubles in 12 games – that’s just a season-long display of offensive firepower. He led the league in six offensive categories.”

“Sammy was incredible,” said teammate John Forbes of East Boston. “That batting average is crazy. What a year he had.”

He will return in 2027

MacDonald has been a member of the Revere Fire Department for 14 years. Baseball has returned as his No. 1 summer pastime.

“I got away from it for a long time and played a lot of softball,” said MacDonald. “I got back into baseball the last couple of years, and I’ve loved it. Getting back into baseball was one of the best moves I’ve made.”

MacDonald announced that he will return to the Woburn Nationals in 2027.

“I’m looking forward to next summer already,” said MacDonald. “We had a great bunch of guys who love baseball.”

And the Nationals had a great hitter in the No. 2 spot in the order. His .742 batting average is the stuff of legends.