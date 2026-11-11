Barbara A. Recchia

She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, strength, generosity and traditions that will be cherished for generations

Barbara A. (Vinagro) Recchia, 79, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Barbara was born on February 16, 1947 in Cambridge, to the late Clarence “Larry” Vinagro and Rose “Honey” (Carvotta) Vinagro. One of three children, she was raised in Medford and graduated from Medford High School with the Class of 1965.

On September 4, 1966, Barbara married the love of her life, Sabino “Sammy,” beginning a beautiful life together that would span 45 wonderful years. They honeymooned in Bermuda and it would hold a special place in Barbara’s heart for the rest of her life. Years later, she had the joy of returning and sharing that special place with her family. Barbara and Sabino began their life together in East Boston before eventually settling in Revere, where they made their home and lovingly raised their four daughters.

Barbara began her professional career in banking, first at First National Bank and later at Bank of New England, where she worked as a financial coder. She then embarked on a second career in healthcare, working at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Winthrop Hospital, and the Revere Counseling Center before joining Massachusetts General Hospital in Revere. There, she dedicated many years to Adult Medicine until her retirement.

Barbara’s beauty radiated from within and was reflected in every embrace, every laugh, and every bit of love she so generously shared. From her beautiful skin, to her hair, nails, perfume and jewelry, she always carried herself so beautifully. Pure, genuine, and wonderfully unique, Barbara had a way about her that drew people in and left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Barbara put her whole heart into everything she did, but her greatest love was always her family. She loved them unconditionally, and they were her greatest joy and blessing. When her grandchildren came along, her heart grew even bigger. To them, she was Nanny, a role she cherished beyond measure. She was the center of their world, just as they were the center of hers. The bond they shared was unmatched, built on a love that was pure, genuine, and unconditional. She played an integral role in shaping who they are today and who they will become, and her

love and influence will remain with them throughout their lives.

Barbara embodied strength and selflessness. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for the people she loved, and she was always there for anyone who needed her, without hesitation. Her door was always open, and everyone who walked through it was welcomed with warmth and genuine affection. Her sparkling personality and larger-than-life presence could brighten any room. She was nurturing, engaging, and authentic, taking a genuine interest in everyone’s lives and remembering even the smallest details. She found joy in life’s simplest pleasures, appreciated

even the smallest things and never took anything for granted. She had a remarkable ability to know just what to say or do when someone needed comfort, support, guidance, or wisdom.

Barbara enjoyed traveling to Florida, Italy, and Bermuda, a good day of shopping, and a lovely dinner at one of her favorite spots, The Continental. She took tremendous pride in her home, meticulously maintaining both the inside and outside, surrounded by her favorite hydrangeas and peonies. She loved tending to her garden and filling her home with the aromas of her legendary

cooking and baking, effortlessly preparing a feast in a matter of minutes. She also had a gift for decorating, especially during the holidays, when her home became a true holiday extravaganza. These traditions meant so much to her, and she took great pride in keeping them alive so her grandchildren could experience the same magic and create memories of their own.

Barbara’s impact on her family and everyone whose life she touched is immeasurable. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, strength, generosity, and traditions that will be cherished for generations. A love like Barbara’s doesn’t simply disappear; it becomes part of us. It lives on in the people she loved, the lives she shaped, the memories she created, and the traditions that will continue long after her. Though she will be deeply missed, the love she gave and the beautiful mark she left on this world will never fade.

Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Sabino “Sammy” Recchia; the loving mother of Diana Moffett and her husband, Lloyd Jr., of Danvers; Marisa DiGiovanni and her husband, Arthur of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Marblehead; Mary Grace Brown and her husband, Warren Jr., of Bradford; and Jennifer Boyd and her husband, William, of East Boston. She was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas DiGiovanni and his fiancée, Madison Conway, of Tampa, FL; Alexandra DiGiovanni and her fiancé, Travis Wonders of Sarasota, FL; Madison DiGiovanni of Sarasota, FL and her boyfriend, Daniel Capone of Winthrop; Olivia DiGiovanni of Sarasota, FL; and Dylan Brown, of Bradford.

Funeral services were held privately. Following a private visitation for the family, a Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Barbara was laid to rest beside her husband, Sabino, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.