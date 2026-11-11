The City of Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. and the Revere Police have announced the 13th annual Mass Badge Community Thanksgiving Dinner, taking place at Casa Lucia on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In addition to a complimentary dinner, there will be a DJ and dancing.

Parking is limited, and meals are first-come, first-served, so make sure to plan your arrival in advance for this event.

Toys for Tickets program returns

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you’re holding onto a lingering parking ticket in the City of Revere!Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is bringing the community together with the “Toys for Tickets” program, turning pesky late fees into a chance to spread some serious holiday cheer.

Here is how you can get in on the giving: simply bring a new, unused toy to the Parking Department to have your parking ticket’s late fees waived.The donated toy must be of equal value to your parking ticket, and the exemption covers up to a $30.00 value per ticket for a maximum of five tickets.All the gifts collected will directly benefit Revere Public Schools, helping ensure local kids have an extra special holiday season.Keep in mind, this merry offer applies to late fees only!

To participate, drop off your donations at the Parking Department located at 300 Broadway, Suite #2.Be sure to make your delivery before the program officially ends on Friday, December 18, 2026.

As an added bonus to encourage holiday shopping right here in Revere, the city is also waiving parking meter fees every Saturday in December. Enjoy the free parking while checking off your gift list on December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2026!