Zoning Board approves plans for four single-family homes on Ridge Rd.

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, October 28, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members John Lopes, James O’Brien, Aklog Limeneh, and Arthur Pelton.

The first item on the agenda was an application from Eraano Investment, LLC, 42 Genessee Street, requesting a variance of the following ordinance to enable the construction of a two-family dwelling on the undeveloped lot adjacent to 42 Genessee St.:

1. Revere Revised Ordinance (RRO) Section 17.24.030 (d) with respect to the requirement that a buildable lot within the LD Zone must have an area of at least 4,000 s.f. Therefore, this is not a buildable lot for a single or two family dwelling and a single family dwelling could only be built by special permit of the ZBA if it meets the requirements of Sections 17.24.031 and 17.24.032 regarding special permit conditions for undersized lots.

Attorney Lawrence Simeone represented the applicant. He asked that the application be withdrawn, a request that the members unanimously approved without prejudice, which means that the applicant may resubmit his application at a future time.

Next up was an application from Jesus Palacios, 1 Overlook Avenue, requesting a variance of RRO Section 17.24.030(3) with respect to “no parking allowed within the rear yard” to enable him to pave three (3) parking spaces in the rear yard of 43 Tapley Ave., which is a two-family home.

Mr. Palacios appeared on his own behalf. “I just bought the property and it’s very difficult to park there,” said Palacios, who showed photos of his property. The area where he seeks to pave presently is covered by grass.

Nick Daher spoke on behalf of the applicant. “Tapley is a very hard street to park on,” said Daher. “He is simply asking to do what many of his abutters already have done to add parking in the back. This will remove cars from on-street parking and relieve congestion for the entire street.”

Daher noted that the ward councillor has been informed of the application and has not expressed any opposition. In addition, the board received an email from a person supporting the application. There were no opponents.

Lopes questioned whether parking in the rear-yard would create a safety issue. “I think this is something that the Fire Department might want to look at. I’m totally against any parking in the rear,” Lopes said.

Tucker noted that it was not clear from the plans presented by Mr. Palacios that he has the necessary square footage for three parking spaces given the present location of an outdoor staircase. The board voted to allow Mr. Palacios to continue the matter to present a revised plan that would show the new location of the outdoor staircase.

The third matter on the agenda was a request from Nefta Realty Trust, LLC, c/o Ahmad Selman, 1176 North Shore Road, for variances to enable the construction of a 16-story, 240-unit residential apartment building at 6 Agawam Street and 1198 North Shore Rd.

Atty. Simeone represented Mr. Selman on this matter and asked that he be allowed to withdraw the application in order “to identify different changes that will benefit the project.” The members unanimously voted to allow the application to be withdrawn without prejudice.

Stephen R. Caruso, 80 Union Street, next came before the board requesting variances to enable him to subdivide undeveloped Lots 55, 56, 623, 624, C, and D

Ridge Road, to construct four (4) single-family homes on proposed Lots 1, 2, 89A, and 92A Ridge Road.

Rick Salvo from Engineering Alliance presented the application to the board. He said that this is a change from a previous application that had been submitted to the board. The four lots contain 6,683 sq. ft., 6,970 sq. ft, 7,315 sq. ft, and 7,514 sq. ft., all of which are just short of the 8000 sq. ft. that are needed in the RB zoning district for a one-family home. Salvo added that Lots 1 and 2 need variances from the side-yard setback requirement of 20 feet.

Salvo noted each home will have a two-car garage plus two parking spaces in the driveway out front for a total of four parking spaces, thereby exceeding the required two off-street spaces required in the RB zoning district.

Salvo added that the homes will be similar to others in the neighborhood and that Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, who submitted a letter to the board, is in favor of the application.

Danielle Lozzi-Ortiz of 250 Suffolk Ave. listed a number of concerns about the project relating to the elevation, the grading, the type of retaining wall, water run-off, slope stability, and soil conditions. She noted that the elevation of the proposed project is 122 feet in height and her property is at 130 feet on the top of the hill in that neighborhood.

“I have concerns about my house falling into this new project,” said Ortiz, who is a prominent realtor in Revere. “I’m not opposed to it. I’m a real estate agent, so I’m always looking for development, but I just want to make sure that they are doing the construction and excavation safely, especially where there is ledge involved.

“Drainage is an issue and it’s an ongoing issue because water coming down from my backyard goes straight back,” Lozzi-Ortiz added.

The members voted unanimously to approve the application.

The next meeting of the ZBA is scheduled for November 18.