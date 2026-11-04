Three RPS students honored with prestigious Massachusetts Academic Excellence Awards Zoha Hassan, Samyak Maharjan and Gwen Maillard recognized for outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and community service

Three exceptional Revere Public Schools students were honored during last week’s School Committee meeting with the prestigious Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (MASS) Award for Academic Excellence, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements, leadership, and contributions to their school communities.

Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly presented the awards to Revere High School seniors Samyak Maharjan and Zoha Hassan and CityLab High School student Gwen Maillard, a member of the Class of 2027.

The annual awards recognize high school students who have distinguished themselves through academic excellence, leadership, service, and a commitment to making a positive difference in their schools and communities.

“We are tonight recognizing three of our most outstanding high school students, two from Revere High School and one from CityLab Innovation School,” Kelly said, explaining that the recipients were selected based on recommendations from their principals and school staff.

Kelly noted that the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents determines the number of recipients based on district enrollment, with Revere eligible to recognize three students annually. The distinction honors students who have demonstrated exceptional achievement throughout their high school careers while providing meaningful recognition as they prepare for college and future opportunities.

The first recipient, Samyak Maharjan, has established an extraordinary academic record at Revere High School, maintaining a 4.74 grade point average and ranking first among 416 students in his graduating class.

“I’m grateful to have received this award,” Maharjan said. “A lot of studying happens on your own, and it can feel isolating sometimes. When I’m caught up in schoolwork, I don’t always stop to notice how much I’ve learned. Receiving the award helped me see what all those hours of work had led to.”

Maharjan said he was especially grateful to his parents for the support that let him focus on his education.

“I know they put in effort that I don’t always see, and I don’t want to take that for granted,” he said. “Their support has made so much of what I’ve done possible.”

Maharjan has completed nine Advanced Placement courses and two dual enrollment classes while pursuing his interests in engineering, robotics, and emerging technologies.

As mechanical design and strategy co-lead in the school’s robotics program, he has developed expertise in computer-aided design, fabrication, and mechanical engineering.

This past summer, Maharjan was selected as one of just 18 students nationwide for the highly competitive Broad Summer Scholars Program at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, where he conducted biomedical research focused on Type 2 diabetes and personalized medicine.

He has also explored artificial intelligence, earning a best presentation award after presenting his work to Microsoft executives. Through a summer AI academy offered by Burlington Public Schools, he studied Python programming and explored ways technology can benefit communities.

Beyond academics, Maharjan serves as a STEM Center fellow, tutoring fellow students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. He participates in Unified Robotics, serves as president of Mock Trial, and is a director for Speech and Debate.

His community involvement includes volunteering with Revere Recreation Basketball, tutoring at Beachmont Elementary School, participating in Harvard Model Congress, and assisting with the local Latin American Cultural Festival.

The second recipient, Zoha Hassan, has similarly distinguished herself through academic achievement, student leadership, and extensive extracurricular involvement.

Hassan ranks second in Revere High School’s graduating class of 416 students with a 4.73 GPA, having earned straight As throughout her high school career.

Her rigorous coursework includes eight Advanced Placement classes and five dual enrollment courses. She has also served as a Writing Center fellow for three consecutive years, helping fellow students strengthen their writing and English language arts skills.

Beyond academics, Hassan has become one of Revere High School’s most active student leaders, participating in the Pre-Health Club, Speech and Debate, Feminist Empowerment Movement, Student Senate, Robotics Club, Mock Trial, and Model United Nations.

She also serves as a student representative to the Revere School Committee, providing updates on student activities, initiatives, and accomplishments while ensuring student perspectives are represented in district discussions.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be a recipient of the award,” Hassan said. “This recognition represents not only my dedication to academic achievement but also the unwavering support, encouragement, aid, and commitment to excellence that define the Revere community.”

Hassan said she takes particular pride in representing the city and school community that helped shape her educational journey.

“It is a privilege to represent a community that has played such an important role in shaping who I am,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to her parents, Rabya and Hassan, whose love and sacrifices she credited with making her accomplishments possible.

The evening’s third honoree, Gwen Maillard of CityLab High School, was recognized for her outstanding academic performance, creativity, and commitment to experiential learning.

A member of CityLab’s Class of 2027, Maillard ranks first in her class with a 4.04 cumulative GPA.

“It was truly an honor to receive the MASS Certificate of Excellence,” Maillard said. “I owe it to my family and all my teachers for motivating me to be the person and student I am today.”

Maillard is enrolled in CityLab’s Design and Visual Communications program, developed in partnership with Massachusetts College of Art and Design, commonly known as MassArt.

Through the program, she has developed her interests in graphic design, visual storytelling, and creative communication. She is also a member of the Japanese Honor Society and participates in the Revere High School Drama Club.

Her accomplishments extend beyond the classroom through an internship involving the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education and the Work-Based Learning Alliance.

During the internship, Maillard served as project manager for a team responsible for developing an updated tracking system for a food bank and community resource center. She coordinated team responsibilities, managed deadlines, and helped ensure the project’s successful completion.

Maillard has also participated in a summer program at George Mason University and has earned 15 college credits through CityLab’s early college partnerships. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in communications, building upon her interests in creativity, visual communication, and storytelling.

“I think it’s important to remember to always keep pushing, even if things get difficult,” Maillard said. “In the end, it’s always rewarding.”

Following the presentations, all three students joined school committee members for a commemorative photograph as family members, and attendees celebrated their accomplishments with applause.

Together, Maharjan, Hassan, and Maillard exemplify the academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to community that Revere Public Schools strives to foster in its students.