Suffolk Downs, The Point Barre and Yoga announce scholarship program

The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”) and The Point Barre and Yoga (“The Point”) have announced the launch of the 2027 Community Wellness Scholarship Program, offering two Revere community members complimentary one-year memberships to The Point. Sponsored by HYM, the scholarship program celebrates the ?rst anniversary of The Point’s Suffolk Downs location and aims to make health and wellness more accessible to local community members.

Founded in 2017, The Point is a woman-owned yoga and barre studio that expanded to Su^olk Downs in 2025, opening its second location in the ground-?oor retail space at Amaya in Beachmont Square. Serving as a gateway to the larger Su^olk Downs site, Beachmont Square is a vibrant neighborhood that brings together residential living, retail, and community spaces. Residents and visitors also have access to outdoor amenities including The Yard @ Beachmont Square, The Track at Su^olk Downs, The Dog Park, and The Amp, a 600-person-capacity outdoor amphitheater. Since opening at 56 Salt Street, The Point has become a welcoming destination for residents and visitors, o^ering a wide range of yoga, barre, and Pilates classes designed to inspire movement and mindfulness within the Revere community.

Through the Community Wellness Scholarship Program, two recipients will receive unlimited access to yoga, barre, and mat Pilates classes at The Point’s Revere studio from January 1 through December 31, 2027. The scholarships are intended for individuals who would benefit from access to regular movement and a supportive community, including those who may face personal or financial barriers to participating in fitness and wellness activities.

Since its founding, The Point has created a space that fosters well-being, emotional balance, and mindfulness for people of all ages and skill levels. The studio’s philosophy centers around inclusivity, offering a welcoming environment where individuals can strengthen both body and spirit. Through this partnership with HYM, The Point will extend its mission of building a supportive, connected community while providing two local Revere residents with the benefit of regular movement in their daily routine

“At The Point, we’ve always believed that wellness should be accessible to everyone, and that movement is about so much more than just fitness. It’s about feeling good, building confidence, making connections, and being part of a supportive community. As we celebrate our first year at Suffolk Downs, we’re excited to partner with HYM to give back to the Revere community and provide two individuals with the opportunity to make their health and well-being a priority. We hope this scholarship is just the beginning of something we can continue to grow each year, making wellness more accessible and bringing more people together through movement,” said Angela D’Amore and Jessica Drake, Co-Owners of The Point Barre & Yoga.

“Since opening at Suffolk Downs last year, The Point has been a wonderful addition to the growing Beachmont Square neighborhood,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “Health and wellness are integral parts of building a vibrant, connected community, and we want to help make those opportunities more accessible to local residents.

Through this scholarship program, we’re proud to partner with The Point to remove barriers to participation and give Revere residents the opportunity to experience the benefits of regular movement and a supportive community.”

Applications for the 2027 Community Wellness Scholarship Program will open on November 1, 2026, and close on November 30, 2026. Applicants must be 18 years or older and able to attend classes at The Point’s Revere or East Boston studios. Current members and new participants are welcome to apply, and we will select recipients based on their individual circumstances, interest in participating, and the potential impact of a consistent wellness practice. The two scholarship recipients will be notified in December, and memberships will begin January 1, 2027.

For more information about the Community Wellness Scholarship Program and to apply please visit: The Point 2027 Wellness Scholarship: Revere [https://tinyurl.com/RJ-point27-scholar], or go to @thepointbarreandyoga and @suffolkdowns on Instagram.