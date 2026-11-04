Passed away tragically

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 29th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals for Ryan J. Waldron, who passed away tragically on October 24th at 39 years of age. His Funeral was conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 12 Noon. Interment will be held at a later date.

Ryan was born on November 18, 1986, the son of Robert Waldron and Donna Waldron -Vargas. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Northeast Regional Vocational High School, where he took carpentry and was a member of the graduating Class of 2004. Ryan then took classes at Northeastern University, studying engineering. Right out of high school, Ryan began working at General Electric in Lynn in the Aerospace Division. He was also a talented carpenter and would often perform side jobs in his spare time.

Ryan was a devoted partner to Victoria (Pacewicz) and they began as a young couple, sharing over 15 years together before getting married in 2015. Ryan and Victoria then started a family of their own raising two children. Ryan was a dedicated father and was very involved in his children’s lives. He also spent time coaching youth softball in the City of Revere.

Ryan enjoyed living life to the fullest and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a self-proclaimed comedian and at times couldn’t help himself in playing pranks on anyone and everyone and joking with his friends. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by his family and the enormous number of friends and people whose lives he touched over the years.

The beloved husband of Victoria A. (Pacewicz) Waldron of Revere and the cherished father of Jacob Waldron and Emily Anne Waldron, he was the devoted son of Donna (DiCampo) Vargas and her husband,. James Vargas and Robert Waldron and his wife, Anne Losco Waldron; dear brother of Amanda Obsharsky, Nicole and Larissa Nyland and uncle of Nova; the nephew of Thomas Waldron, Kevin Murray and his late wife, Patty, Teresa English and her husband,, Paul, and Josephine Straticos and her late husband, Straty. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins, friends and extended family.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.