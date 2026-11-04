RHS football team pays tribute to its coach with a 21-14 win over Whittier

On a special night that will be remembered as one of the greatest tributes to a beloved coach in Revere High School history, the Partiots defeated Whittier Tech, 21-14, before a large crowd at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Former players coached by Lou Cicatelli, longtime friends, alumni, former coaching colleagues, and Cicatelli’s proud wife and daughter were among the large crowd at the event which included a beautifully designed post-game video on the large screen inside the stadium.

Anthony Pelatere, Reda Atoui, Jose Fuentes, and Silvio Neto and the defense made sure it would a successful finale for their coach, who will be retiring at the end of the 2026 season.

With Whittier Tech defenders bearing down on him Pelatere maintained his cool and made a sensational catch of a Fuentes pass late in the third quarter. Three plays later on fourth-down-and-1 from the three yard, Fuentes powered into the end zone behind the excellent blocking of Silvio Neto and Christopher DeAngelo.

Whittier took a 6-0 lead into the break, but some key adjustments by assistant coach Jose Escobar turned the tide Revere’s way.

Joseph Angiulo, another unsung hero in victory, returned the opening kickoff of the second half 40 yards to Whittier 36-yard line. Fuentes caught the Wildcats’ defense off guard with a 36-yard pop pass to Atoui for a touchdown. Emmanuel Lopera’s PAT gave Revere a 7-6 lead. Lopera then boomed a 60-yard kickoff for a touchback.

Following Revere’s second touchdown, Fuentes took a low snap on the PAT attempt and fired the football between two defenders to Nicholas Cespedes, who made a great catch in the end zone.

The lead grew to 21-7 on Atoui’s 22-yard run, but Whittier struck quickly to close the gap to 21-14. Whittier then attempted an onside kick, and Daniel Alzate made a nifty recovery of the football to all but lock up the victory on an evening that Lou Cicatelli will treasure forever.

“The night was surreal,” said Cicatelli. “I’m very thankful. Keith Correia put it all together. It was great to see a lot of my former players. That video tribute was beautifully done with Coach Donny Heres, my former player Caleb Silva, and [former AD] Shaun Hart saying some nice things. It was great. I really appreciated it. It was a special night. It made me very happy. Seeing those former players, that’s what it is all about.”

Cicatelli also noted Vin Gregorio’s contributions to the program through the years.

“I couldn’t do this without Vinnie,” said Cicatelli. “He has been with me, by my side, since I got the job. He’s one of my best friends.”

Reda Atoui celebrates his TD with a teammate.

QB Joise Fuentes behind center Christopher Deangelo and guard, Yahir Chocoj.

Reda Atoui was unstoppable last Friday night.