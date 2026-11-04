RHS boys soccer wins inaugural GBL Cup; 12th-ranked Pats now await tourney foe

The Revere High boys soccer team completed a dominant Greater Boston League (GBL) season by capturing the inaugural GBL Cup last week.

Coach Gerardo Rodriguez’s Patriots, who were undefeated in the GBL during the regular season to claim the 2026 GBL championship, took on Everett last Tuesday in a semifinal contest for the cup. The GBL Cup format features the top four teams from the regular season competing for the cup, with the bottom four teams competing in a consolation tournament.

The Patriots had little trouble dispatching the Crimson Tide, who were the fourth-place team in the regular season. Revere took a 2-0 lead at the half and cruised after the intermission to finish with a 5-1 victory.

Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez scored a brace (two goals) and teammates Imran Sarhrani, Matias Rivera Mejía, and Ronald Salcedo scored a goal apiece.

Revere then met Chelsea, the second-place team in the GBL which had nipped third-place Somerville in its semifinal, in the championship contest.

The encounter with the Red Devils, who had posted six shutouts in their previous nine matches, proved to be a hard-fought affair, but the Patriots prevailed, 2-0. Agudelo Alvarez scored a goal just 30 seconds after the opening kick-off and Chelsea, which is ranked #26 in Division 2, scored an own goal to give Revere a 2-0 edge at the intermission.

A red card on a Chelsea player early in the second half left the Red Devils shorthanded for the remainder of the match and Revere went into cruise control to earn the victory..

“We are very happy with how our league run went and the league cup,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “We took care of business this week. Tuesday’s game with Everett was very controlled. It was a much more-controlled effort than our away game with them (a 5-3 Revere win) earlier this season.

“The game with Chelsea was a bit tighter, but controlled as well,” Rodriguez said. “After we scored that early goal, we managed the game really well. When Chelsea got the second half red card, that pretty much finished the game at that point. We were up 2-0 at halftime and just played the game out the second half.”

Rodriguez and his crew, who finished the season with a 14-1-1 record — their lone defeat came in the first game of the season, 3-2 to Central Catholic — will have a few days to rest ahead of the announcement of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 state tournament. The Patriots presently are ranked #12 in the D-2 power rankings, which will assure them of a home match in the first round. The MIAA is expected to announce the tourney brackets tomorrow (Thursday).

Yogi finishes second at GBL Meet; Stamatopoulos 4th

Revere High senior captain Diogo Yogi turned in an outstanding performance at last Wednesday’s Greater Boston League (GBL) cross-country meet. Diogo sped across the 5K course at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford in a time of 17:49 to capture second place.

Yogi’s superlative effort rates as the top individual finish by a Revere boy in a league meet in decades. When Revere won the GBL Meet in 2019, Fabio Tran was the top Patriot with a third-place finish. RHS sports historians might have to go as far back as the 1970s (when the legendary Dom Finelli reigned in the GBL) or the ’90s (when Sam Ros competed) to find an RHS cross-country runner who finished as high as second place in a league meet.

Sophomore teammate Kosta Stamatopoulos also clocked-in with a superb effort, taking fourth place with a time of 18:24.

Both Diogo and Kosta earned GBL All-Star status for their top-10 finishes at the league meet.

Rounding out the top-five for Revere were sophomore Emanuel Taylor, who finished 22nd with a time of 19:40; junior Luke Imperato (28th in 19:56); and junior Javier Rose (45th in 23:12).

Also competing for coach Mike Flynn’s squad in the varsity race were junior Weizheng Chen (49th with a time of 24:49) and junior Noah Shanley (56th with a time of 26:00.).

Revere finished in a strong fourth-place in the team standings with 101 points. Medford ran away from the pack to capture the league title with 24 points, followed by Somerville with 79 and Chelsea with 81. Everett (128), Malden (129), Lynn Classical (190), and Lynn English (222) finished 5-8.

Patriot freshman Nicholas Rosa ran in the junior varsity race, coming across the line in 20th place with a time of 15:44 over the 2.2 mile JV course.

RHS volleyball team ends season with win

The Revere High volleyball team ended its season on a positive note with a 3-0 victory over Medford last Friday.

Haley Peralta had a career best 18 kills with a hitting percentage of .565. Sofia Guzman had seven kills and four aces and Anna Doucette set 17 assists for her teammates.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Patriots shut out Everett for a 3-0 win. Doucette served six aces and provided nine assists. Peralta (10 kills) and Sarah Lechheb (seven kills) led the Revere offensive attack.

In between those two victories, Revere came up short to Essex Tech and Lynn Classical by scores of 3-0. In the Essex Tech match, Guzman had six kills and Perlata had three kills and three aces. The match with Classical was highlighted by Peralta with 10 kills, Guzman with six kills, and Doucette with 15 assists.

DeCrosta finishes 17th at GBL Meet

Revere High senior captain Emma DeCrosta turned in a strong performance at last Wednesday’s Greater Boston League Meet to finish in 17h place with a time of 25:30.

Also competing for the Lady Patriots in the varsity race was teammate Jaelyn Torres, who finished in 34th place overall with a clocking of 28:48.

“Jaelyn ran another personal best, and continues to improve as we head into the invitational portion of the season. This is exactly what we would want to have happen,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Emma placed the highest she ever has at the GBL Meet and beat girls who had beaten her in our dual meets. She ran strong and stayed mentally tough throughout the race, overcoming a stoppage in her race for an untied shoelace.”

Both Emma and Jaelyn will have the opportunity to race in some upcoming state invitationals, the closest being the Frank Mooney State Coach’s Meet this Saturday, November 7.

Jiji Benkassem ran in the junior varsity race and finished in 59th place with a time of 28:35 over the shorter JV course.

“Jiji pushed herself to be our lone competitor in the JV race and stuck with it throughout. She showed great commitment throughout the season,” noted Sinnott.

RHS girls soccer

ready for tourney

The Revere High girls soccer team, which compiled a 9-7-2 record to qualify for the MIAA Division 3 state tournament, was awaiting word of its final seeding and first-round opponent this week. The MIAA is expected to make the announcement of the tourney pairings tomorrow (Thursday).

The Lady Patriots, who are ranked 64th in D-3, will be hitting the road for their preliminary-round encounter, which is expected to take place on Friday or Saturday.

Revere, which finished in sixth place in the Greater Boston League (GBL), competed in the consolation bracket of the inaugural GBL Cup this past week. The top four teams in the GBL standings played for the cup, while the bottom four teams played in a separate bracket.

Coach Ariana Rivera’s squad defeated Lynn Classical, the seventh-place team, by a score of 6-1 in a semifinal match on Tuesday. In Thursday’s contest with fifth-place Everett (which defeated eighth-place Lynn English), the teams battled to a 1-1 tie. The outcome was decided on penalty kicks, with Everett prevailing, 3-2.

Revere's Diogo Yogi (115) is near the front of the pack as the boys Greater Boston League cross country race gets underway. Stamatopoulos went on to finish fourth overall.

Luke Imperato (116) setting the pace in front of Everett and Chelsea runners.

Wezcheng Chen (118) keeps pace with Lynn English runner Robert Vicente.

Jaelyn Torres sets her pace off the shoulder of a Malden runner.

Emmanuel Taylor (117) takes a look at Somerville's Felix Ligor as they sprint toward the finish. Ligor finished one second ahead of Taylor.

Diogo Yogi (115) is in high gear as he races toward the finish line on his way to a second place finish in the Greater Boston League cross country championship meet.

Javier Rosa (119) on his way to the finish line.

Noah Shanley (120) is in good form as he races into the home stretch.

Revere's Kosta Stamatopoulos (114, left) shadows Medford's Aaron Greenberg in the first mile of the Greater Boston League cross country meet Wednesday October 28. Greenberg went on to win the race and pace Medford to the championship, while Stamatopoulos finished fourth to help lead Revere to a fourth place team finish.