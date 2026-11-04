Revere police investigate fatal moped crash on Lee Burbank Highway

A 34 year old Revere man was killed in a fatal accident on the Lee Burbank Highway in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 30.

Shortly before 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, Revere police responded to a motor vehicle accident reportedly involving a motorcycle in the area of 251 Lee Burbank Highway. The operator of the moped involved, later identified as Juan Pablo Garcia Catano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Revere Police Criminal Investigation Division and Massachusetts State Police also responded to assist at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by Revere police, state police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.