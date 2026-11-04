Holiday meals, hold the …

Each week, the Boston Globe interviews someone from the hospitality industry. It might be a chef, a restaurant owner, or a corporate executive. One question asked of these people, who devote their lives and livelihood to food, is about a food or ingredient they can’t or won’t eat.

How About You?

The first few times we visited a restaurant that is now on our regular rotation, the servers asked if we had any allergies or aversions. Please take a moment to list the food items you don’t want to find on your holiday plate. Do you have any allergies or aversions? Now, think about how you or other gathering hosts react when someone says they are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or don’t eat a particular menu item.

Some take offense at the thought of accommodating this preference. Others make sure there is an alternative or say yes when a guest asks if they can bring a dish that works for them. On the evil side, some will go out of their way to “test the allergy or dietary restriction.” This is dangerous and could lead to a 911 call or an emergency room visit.

Alternatives

One of our best dining pals has been vegan for the past few years. We see this as an opportunity to explore dishes we might never try otherwise. We enjoyed an all-vegan menu at an Indian restaurant together. Now we include the cauliflower dish we shared with nearly every order. She is also not as big a fan of spice as the others at the table. We specified mild spice for each dish and asked for extra spicy chutney for the rest of us.

If you want to serve an alternative main course, search online for “Vegan Thanksgiving Menus.” We recommend vegan rather than vegetarian because it suits both.

One popular, easy option is a small roasted pumpkin, filled with rich vegan mushroom gravy, perfect for vegan guests, vegetarians, or anyone who doesn’t like turkey. The mushroom-rich gravy is a bonus that can be used on other menu items adapted to restricted diets.

Go Ahead and Delegate

If a guest asks if they can bring something, consider delegating the vegan option to them. Often that will be the person with the dietary restriction. Remember, other hosts have likely made them feel guilty about their diet. They may suggest bringing one of their favorite entrées so they can be sure they will enjoy it. If they ask if they can bring enough to share, say yes. It will add another option for your diners to try.

Zero-Alcohol Options

Consider adding some zero-alcohol drinks to your bar. Thanks to friends who visited during their dry October challenge, we discovered a new world of alcohol-free beverages. There are entire websites dedicated to delivering these drinks since no liquor license is required to sell them.

Ed’s favorite alcohol-free beer is Guinness Zero. We both love sparkling wines in this category, with our favorites being French Bloom and those from Hollow Leg Vineyard. Friends recommend St. Agrestis Phony Negroni as a great ready-to-serve non-alcoholic cocktail.

If you’re attending a potluck holiday gathering, ask the organizer about dietary restrictions and offer to bring an appropriate dish. If you’re bringing a bottle of something, consider making that a non-alcoholic option with the host’s approval. Who wouldn’t welcome a guest who helps solve holiday dietary needs?

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