Head Coach of the RHS Patriots Football Team Lou Cicatelli Wins the Final Home Game of His 23-Year Career

Last Friday night the Patriots of Revere meet the Wildcats of Whittier RVT, this was the final home game of the Patriot’s Head Coach Lou Cicatelli. The Patriots did not let their coach down, defeating the Wildcats 21-14, giving the RHS Patriots a 4-4 record heading into the away Thanksgiving game against the WHS Vikings at Miller Field.

Head Coach Lou Cicatelli walked onto Della Russo Field 23 years ago as coach of the RHS Patriots, and on October 30th, 2026 he walked onto the field for the final time in his career.

Loved by players, coaches and friends, Head Coach Cicatelli taught the skills of the game, the values of teamwork, and the essentials of higher education with athletics. Coach Chic took every player under his wing, starter or not, each student athlete was his responsibility, and he took it on year after year.

The spirit and fight of Coach Lou Cicatelli will remain at Della Russo Stadium in every game the RHS Patriots play, and his memory as a Patriot and educator will long be remembered by players and coaches for years to come.

Following the game on Friday, his team, his coaches and his family celebrated the legacy with a video of his years at the helm of Patriot Football, and heartfelt congratulations from former players and coaches.

A teary eyed and grateful Coach Louis Cicatelli, leading the RHS Patriots Football Team for 23 years, raises his arm and blows the final whistle bringing his successful career with over 100 wins to a close.

The RHS JROTC with the opening National Anthem sung by Cadet Victoria Ackles.

Head Coach Lou Cicatelli walks onto the field at Della Russo Stadium for his final home game as Head Coach of the RHS patriots Football Team.

Senior Pablo Morisita with Head Coach Lou Cicatelli as his choice on senior/teacher appreciation night a Della Russo Stadium.

Head Coach Lou Cicatelli with a gleam in his eyes as he watches the video tribute to him as the Head Coach of the RHS Patriot Football Team, featuring clips from former players, and coaches.

Head Coach Lou Cicatelli with his best friend and Defensive Coordinator Vin Gregorio, by his side since day #1.

Head Coach Chic a Patriot through and through, with his coaching staff.

Patriot Football is all about family, and Coach Chic’s was there by his side, wife Jean and his daughter Christina.