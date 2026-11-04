FKO raises over $100,000 at annual ‘Helping Families’ Gala honoring co-founder Deborah Kneeland Keegan

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) exceeded its fundraising goal by raising more than $100,000 at its annual Helping Families Gala on Friday, October 23, at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, while also celebrating and honoring co-founder Deborah “Debbie” Kneeland Keegan for more than 40 years of leadership and service.

Proceeds from the event will benefit FKO’s Helping Families scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to families who might otherwise be unable to afford high-quality before school, afterschool, summer, and school vacation programs for their children. With more than 80% of children enrolled in FKO programs receiving some form of financial assistance and nearly 500 children across our communities awaiting financial support, the need for accessible, affordable out-of-school time programming remains significant.

The evening brought together community members, supporters, legislators, and partners to celebrate Keegan’s extraordinary contributions to children, families and the out-of-school time field.

“My mother built FKO on the belief that every child deserves opportunity, regardless of their family’s circumstances,” said Briana Flannery, FKO Executive Director. “Forty-two years later, that belief continues to guide our work. The generosity shown at this year’s gala will help us open doors for more children and families across our communities.”

Keegan co-founded FKO with her sister, Connie Grayson, in 1984 after recognizing the need for safe, nurturing spaces where children could learn and grow during out-of-school hours. What began as a small program serving just five children in the basement of an American Legion has grown into a thriving nonprofit organization serving more than 1,800 children annually across 18 school- and community-based locations in Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, Revere, and Winthrop.

After more than four decades as Executive Director, Keegan transitioned from the role in January 2026 and now serves as Strategic Advisor, continuing to support FKO’s mission and advocacy efforts. Her influence extends beyond the organization through decades of work advancing access, inclusion, workforce development, and recognition of out-of-school time programming as an essential part of children’s development and family well-being.

Reflecting on her career, Keegan has credited FKO’s dedicated staff, families, community partners, and supporters with helping bring the organization’s founding vision to life: creating places where every child feels seen, valued, and empowered to discover their potential.

Guests enjoyed an evening of dinner, drinks, raffles, a silent auction, and a live auction, along with a special performance by FKO children from the Lafayette School in Everett and interactive play stations that offered a glimpse into the creativity, curiosity, and experiences at the heart of FKO’s programs.

FKO extends its sincere thanks to the gala sponsors, donors, attendees, volunteers and community partners whose generosity made the event possible. Special recognition and gratitude go to United Way of Massachusetts Bay, Salem Five, and Massport for their generous support and continued investment in FKO’s mission.

To learn more about For Kids Only Afterschool and its programs, visit www.fkoafterschool.org. To support FKO’s mission and Helping Families scholarships, visit givebutter.com/FKO-Gala.

For Kids Only Afterschool is a nonprofit organization providing licensed before school, afterschool, summer, and school vacation programming for more than 1,800 children each year in Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, Revere, and Winthrop. FKO creates safe and supportive environments where children build relationships, strengthen social-emotional skills, and discover new interests while supporting the needs of working families.