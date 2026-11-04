Jan 30, 1944 — Oct 31, 2026

Daniel Ferrara, affectionately known to many as “Danny,” passed away on October 31, 2026, at the age of 82. Born on January 30, 1944 in Boston, Danny spent his entire life in Revere, where he was a cherished and familiar member of the community.

Danny built a long and successful career with American Airlines, where he served as National Regional Manager for Sales Marketing and earned the company’s Salesman of the Year award more than once, a reflection of the loyalty and dedication he brought to everything he did. It was there, some 60 years ago, that he met Regina, the love of his life, and the two went on to share 57 years of marriage.

Danny’s dedication to Revere went well beyond his love of the city. He gave decades of his life to serving it and held the distinction of being the longest consecutively-serving board member in the history of Revere City Hall. He served as Ward 4 Councilor from 1978 to 1981, including a term as Council President, and over the years lent his time and judgment to the Assessor’s Office, the Licensing Commission, the Zoning Board, and as Civil Defense Director, and served for a time as the hearing officer for the Parking Department. Through it all, he never stopped showing up for Revere and its people.

Away from work, Danny was happiest following the things he loved. He was a passionate football fan and enjoyed watching Revere High football games every Friday night, and his loyalty extended to the BC Eagles and the New England Patriots. He took great pride in his home, giving his garden and lawn the same care and attention to detail that marked everything he did. A member of the American Legion, Danny valued camaraderie, service, and the people around him.

Above all, Danny was a devoted family man, and his family was always his greatest priority. His home was always full of warmth, and his dogs were just as much a part of the family as anyone.

Danny is lovingly survived by his wife of 57 years, Regina Ferrara; his children, Michael Ferrara and his wife, Sandra of Methuen, and Christine Ferrara and her boyfriend, Robert St. Jean, of Revere; and his cherished grandchildren, Sophia and Joey, along with Dolly, his beloved “granddog.” He also leaves behind many loving relatives and dear friends.

Danny’s loyalty, warmth, and love for his family and his community will be deeply missed, but the memories he made will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4 from 4:to 8 p.m. at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For guestbook please visit Buonfiglio.com.