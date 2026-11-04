Council vote clears way for traffic light at new Overlook Ridge intersection

The creation of new traffic patterns at the Overlook Ridge development on the Revere-Malden line have been decades in the making.

Last week, the Revere City Council approved the proposed layout of a parcel of Overlook Ridge Drive that will allow developers to move the entrance of the development on Overlook Ridge Drive at Salem Street. The new entrance would also include a new traffic signal at the drive and Salem Street. In addition, developers stated that the current entrance would be closed off, with a portion of the parcel used for commercial development.

At last week’s public hearing on the request, developers stated that the approval of the parcel as a public way will open up MassWorks state funding for the project.

In addition to the Overlook Ridge Drive reconfiguration, the developers are still looking forward to the future reconfiguration of the Rte. 1 northbound ramp to the development.

“This itself is a small portion, relatively small to the entire Overlook Ridge redevelopment that has been in the process for multiple decades,” said Jennifer Schultz, an attorney representing the developers. “What is really significant about our ask this evening is that this is step one in bringing the traffic and roadway mitigation improvements.”

Marshall Tycher of Veris Residential said the layout approval allows for the long-awaited traffic light at the relocation of Overlook Drive on the other side of the Overlook Ridge Drive firehouse.

“We will be straightening out the drive, installing a new light, installing new MBTA bus stops on both sides of the road, connecting the pathway from the marsh up through the property,” said Tycher.

Tycher said the development team will be back before the council at a future date for the plan for the improvement of the northbound exit ramps as they come off Rte. 1.

“We’ve talked about the benefit for Revere for a lot of years as far as the work at this intersection,” said Tycher. “It obviously creates a significantly safer intersection than exists today with a light.”

Several councillors raised questions about the future development of the retail parcel, noting that the developers had previously stated that they would try to bring in a small grocery store to the space.

“That is still our hope for that retail space, to get a bodega in that location,” said Tycher. “We haven’t begun the development of the site yet, so until we can get approvals, begin the plan and get out to market to look for a tenant, but that is the idea for the location.”