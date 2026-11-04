Council approves funding for Garfield elevator study

The Revere City Council approved $125,000 to fund a study for new elevators at the Garfield Elementary School at its meeting last week.

Earlier this fall, the council rejected the appropriation, with several councilors noting that they were not against the study, but that it should be funded with the school district’s reserve funds and not city funds from its stabilization account.

Of the three elevators currently at the Garfield school, city officials said one is not working at all while a second is not reliable.

At last week’s meeting, Mayor Patrick Keefe addressed the financial aspect of the funding request for the study.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think there was going to be a whole lot of debate on this, but I do appreciate the view of the council, and I do appreciate that the council has always been very good to the school department and provided the resources to our students and to our teachers and educators and staff,” said Keefe. “This request is to repair the elevators, and we typically use city funds to deal with capital improvements across the city, whether it is a city building or a school building. They all do come out of the same pot of money.”

The mayor noted that resources to educate students typically come out of state Chapter 70 funds and would not be counted toward net school spending.

Keefe said there were also some questions from the council about the school ESSER and ARPA Covid-relief funding and if that could be used for the elevator project.

Keefe noted that some of the ESSER funds for the schools were put into capital projects, including the McKinley School project, but added that all of those funds need to be encumbered by the end of this calendar year.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya read a letter in support of the funding request from school committee member Aisha Milbury-Ellis.

“Maintaining safe, reliable, and accessible school facilities is essential to supporting our students, staff, and school community,” stated Milbury-Ellis. “Failure to address the elevator issue may create accessibility barriers for individuals with disabilities and could raise concerns regarding compliance with applicable disability access requirements.”

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro said he appreciated the communication from the mayor and the school committee member about the issue.

“That’s really all we wanted,” said Cogliandro. “We have given them so much; just a little communication back and forth is all we ask for, so I will support this this evening.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto cast the lone no vote against the request, while Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio voted present.

“I still feel, and I may be wrong, but my opinion still stands that the money from the excess fund (from the schools) could have paid for this study,” said Zambuto. “We are obviously going to pay for the elevators when that comes due.”