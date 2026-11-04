Charles A. Alvino

In his 100th year, he never feared his age, he was proud of what he could do independently and still able to be productive

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, November 5th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Charles A. “Chicko” Alvino who died on Friday, October 30th at the Massachusetts General Hospital with his family by his side following a brief illness. He was in his 100th year and very proud of it. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow with military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Charles was affectionately known to so many as “Chicko.” A lifelong resident of Revere, he was born, raised, and resided on Broadway. He was born on May 31, 1927, to his late parents, Anthony and Carmella (Fiore) Alvino. Chicko was one of ten children. He was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1944.

Chicko enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II and served his country with great pride, he was honorably discharged and was given the World War II Medal, the American Area Medal, and the Asiatic – Pacific Theatre Medal. Chicko returned home where he furthered his education and attended Bryant and Stratton where he earned an associate degree in Business and Accounting. He married the love of his life, Claire (Struthers) on August 6, 1950. Chicko remained in Revere and he, along with his wife, began their family together, raising five children. During this time, Chicko began working at Catania Oils (formally known as Catania Spagna) as an Oil Broker buying cooking oils. His career spanned 68 years of continuous service. At Catania he created a legacy and adored the entire Basile family.

Chicko enjoyed his lake house on Webster Lake in New Hampshire. He and his family shared over 45 years of making wonderful memories together there, whether he was on the pontoon boat or simply around the table at the lake house. He treasured his family immensely and he never could get enough time with them. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the Soccorso Club on Revere Street and the Sons of Italy, also in Revere. He enjoyed the vacations in Las Vegas with his family. Chicko never feared his age, he was proud of what he could do independently and how he was still able to be productive. His proudest moments were unequivocally his family.

The beloved husband of 61 years to the late Claire M. (Struthers) Alvino, he was the loving father of Charles Alvino and his wife, Judy of New Hampton, NH, Cindy Silvia and her late husband, Manny of Revere, Nancy Boudreau and her husband, Paul of West Peabody, Retired Massachusetts State Tropper Stephen Alvino and his wife, retired State Trooper Kerry Alvino of Plum Island, and Susan Gordon and her husband, Michael of Danvers; the cherished papa of Francesca Alvino and her husband, Ryan, Charles Alvino III, Gabriella Alvino, Brian Boudreau and his wife, Cori, Lauren deMorales and her husband, Christopher, Matthew Boudreau and his wife, Brittany, Christina Boudreau, Shannon Alvino, Molly Rexford and her husband, Christopher, Justin Alvino, Daniel Gordon and his wife, Hilary, David Gordon and Dayna Pimentel and her husband, Joel; the great papa of 13 great grandchildren who brought him such joy. He was the dear brother of the late Robert A. Alvino, Sr., Edward Alvino, Paul Alvino, Ernest Alvino, Frank Alvino, Rose M. “Tina” Giamattei, Sophie Giberti, Helen Mastrogiovanni and Louise Marino. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.