She was generous in spirit, always extending a helping hand to those in need

Violet Lamberti of Revere passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 19, 2026, at the age of 98. Born in Lowell on December 21, 1927, to the late Marcus Torigian and Mary (Sarmanian), she was a beloved wife to the late Retired RFD John Vincent Lamberti, a devoted mother of Janice Loomis of Revere, a dear sister of the late Carl Mosko and Ann Barsomian and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was generous in spirit, always extending a helping hand to those in need. Her vibrant aura and zest for life made her a beacon of light in every room she entered.

Violet was a woman of faith, and this faith was the cornerstone of her life. It was this faith that guided her through her professional journey, from her early years at AT&T to her fulfilling career at Delta Airlines’ Ticket by Mail Department. Here, Violet was not just an employee but a cherished member of the Delta family, where she would meet annually with other retirees. Her work ethic was admirable, and she was known for her kindness and dedication. Violet’s passion for her work was matched only by her love for adventure. She traveled extensively during her time at Delta, creating a tapestry of experiences and memories that she shared with those around her.

In her leisure time, Violet was an active participant at the Revere Senior Center, engaging in various activities and fostering connections with fellow seniors. She was also a proud member of the Red Hats, a testament to her vibrant personality and love for community.

As Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Violet Lamberti lived by these words, leaving an indelible imprint on the hearts of those lucky enough to have known her.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, October 23rd followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 12 noon. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 35105-9959 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. We invite you to share your memories of Violet, and upload photos to the memorial page at buonfiglio.com.