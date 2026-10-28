The ‘Phantom’ arrives in Beverly: NSMT unveils a fresh take on a classic mystery

The Paris Opera House has relocated to Beverly—at least until November 1. North Shore Music Theatre is currently staging Yeston and Kopit’s breathtaking musical, “PHANTOM,” offering local audiences a fresh and deeply moving perspective on one of literature’s most legendary characters right here in our own backyard.

This lavish reimagining of Gaston Leroux’s classic tale, crafted by Tony Award-winning composer Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, pulls back the curtain to reveal the profound humanity behind the famous mystery. Beneath the magnificent opera house lives Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius whose lonely world is transformed when he encounters a gifted young singer named Christine.

Locals looking to discover this timeless tale of love and longing can catch performances through Nov. 1. Evening shows run Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with weekend performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Matinees are available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, call the box office at (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org online, or drop by the theater in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Sean Seamus Thompson as The Phantom in Yeston & Kopit’s “Phantom” on stage at Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre from October 21 thru November 1. Photo © Paul Lyden