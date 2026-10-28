Thank You from Revere Veteran Services

Thank You

Dear Editor,

To Our Wonderful Community of Revere and Our Surrounding Neighbors,

Patrick M. Keefe Jr. Mayor

On behalf of everyone involved ni supporting our United States military personnel serving overseas, we extend our deepest gratitude to each and every person, school, church, civic and community group who generously donated supplies, care items, and essentials for our service members.

Your generosity, kindness, and expression of Patriotism for the United States have made a meaningful difference ni the lives of those who are far from home while serving our country. Every package, every donation, and every thoughtful card written by adults and school children sends a powerful message of appreciation, encouragement, and support to the brave men and women protecting our freedoms.

Because of al of you and the time and care you put into supporting our mission ot take care of our military, our troops are reminded that they are not forgotten and that they have the unwavering support of people back home who care deeply about their sacrifice and service.

Please continue ot support our troops and our veterans, as we continue ot honorably serve those who have unselfishly served our country. Please hold them ni your prayers.

Thank you,

Danny Hernandez, Donna Dreeszen and Al Terminielo, Revere Veterans’ Services