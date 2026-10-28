Robert Cejka

He leaves behind a legacy filled with laughter, compassion, and a deep love for people

Robert A. Cejka passed away on October 16, 2026, at the age of 56. Born in Malden on September 7, 1970 to his loving father, Richard J. Cejka and his late mother, Marie (Padova) he is survived by his uncle, Joe Padova, his cousins, Anthony Padova and Cheryl Clark. He leaves behind a legacy filled with laughter, compassion, and a deep love for people. Robert was a witty and generous individual whose vibrant spirit lit up every room he entered, and whose laughter was as infectious as his passion for life.

Robert was a Lowell University alumnus where he majored in Audio Engineering and used this degree to continue his career working for world renowned companies like IMAX, Christie Digital and coming home to Boston Light & Sound. Outside of his professional life, Robert was an avid aviator, holding a private pilot license, which was a testament to his adventurous spirit. His love for music extended beyond his employment, as he served as an organist for several local churches including St. Anthony, St. Mary’s, and St. Theresa’s. In the words of Plato, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything,” and this perfectly encapsulates Robert’s bond with music.

His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Robert’s wit, generosity, and the warmth of his smile will be remembered by all.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfigli & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. will be held at the funeral home. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

As we mourn the loss of Robert, we also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to ours. We invite you to share your treasured memories, stories, and photos of Robert on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.