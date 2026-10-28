RHS Football defeates Lynn English

The Revere High School football team made Senior Night one to remember, besting Lynn English, 27-20, in an exciting game that wasn’t decided until the final minute.

That’s when senior defensive back Sergio Peguero made a tremendous play, knocking the ball out of the Lynn English wide receiver’s hands inside the end zone.

The pass from English quarterback Josiah Peralta was right on the mark, but Peguero, displaying great speed, sprinted to the left region of the end zone to make the play. English undoubtedly would have attempted the game-winning two-point conversion had it scored, but instead Revere ran out the clock for the victory.

“That was a big win and Sergio made a great play. That ball was on the money and in the receiver’s hands in the end zone, and Sergio broke it up,” credited head coach Lou Cicatelli. “The boys played an unbelievable football game, and the offense finally hit on all cylinders and put up a lot of points. And the defense did what it had to do at the right moments.”

Atoui, Romero-Gonzalez power Revere’s rushing game

Think of having All-Scholastics Joe Llanos and Jose Escobar in the same backfield, and that describes the awesomeness of the performances by Revere’s dynamic duo of Reda Atoui and Ismael Romero-Gonzalez versus Lynn English.

Atoui had 14 carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a pop-pass from quarterback Joe Fuentes and turned yard gain.

“Reda’s presence on the field is so valuable for this team,” said Cicatelli. “He’s a difference-maker on offense and defense.”

Romero-Gonzales had 12 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a nifty cutback run for a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Ish has been a pleasant surprise – he’s having a great sophomore season,” said Cicatelli. “The good news is that both Ish and Reda are back next year.”

Fuentes had 70 yards passing to keep the Lynn English defense from keying on the run. Anthony Pelatere returned from an injury to make a big contribution to the offense. Pelatere’s seal-blocking on the defensive end helped spring the backs for touchdowns. The talented junior also rushed for 35 yards.

“Anthony was a breath of fresh air,” said Cicatelli. “He made some real key blocks on some of the runs for touchdowns.

Cicatelli noted Revere’s superb blocking throughout the game, crediting linemen Silvio Neto, Cesar Herrera, Mikhai Pyram, Nico Cespedes, Pablo Morisita, and Christopher Deangelo for controlling the line of scrimmage.

Senior placekicker Emmanuel Lopera was a perfect 5-of-5 on PATs. Jason Rivera made the “hit of the night” on a thunderous tackle of a Lynn English kick returner on a kickoff in the fourth quarter.

“When everyone does their job, you’re going to win football games,” said Cicatelli.

English’s recovery of an onside kick late in the fourth quarter produced an opportunity to score. But Peguero ended the threat with his clutch defensive play inside the Patriots’ own end zone.

Revere (3-4) plays Whittier Tech (2-5) Friday at 6 p.m.