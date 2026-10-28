RHS boys are top seed the GBL Cup; ranked 14th in Division 2

The Revere High boys soccer team, the undefeated 2026 champion of the Greater Boston League (GBL) with a 7-0 record, opened play in the first-ever GBL Cup tournament yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest vs. Everett, the fourth-place team in the GBL.

The winner will meet the victor of the #2 Chelsea vs. #3 Somerville match tomorrow (Thursday) to earn the right to bring home the inaugural GBL Cup. The losers will meet in a consolation contest.

The GBL Cup is a new addition to the GBL this season. The league’s athletic directors voted to have all of the GBL schools meet only once during the season (instead of twice), but added the GBL Cup tournament for the top four teams. The lower four teams also will play in a separate bracket in the same preliminary-final format.

Coach Gerardo Rodriguez’s Patriots improved their record to a sterling 12-1-1 mark with a pair of victories last week, 3-2 over GBL foe Somerville last Tuesday and 3-1 at non-league rival Brockton last Friday. The wins extended Revere’s undefeated streak to 13 matches since a 3-2 loss to Central Catholic in the season-opener at the beginning of September.

After the GBL Cup, the Patriots will await word of their final seeding and opening round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 state tournament. Revere presently is ranked 14th in D-2 in the MIAA’s power ratings, a ranking that would guarantee the Patriots a home game in the opening round of the tourney.

Boys cross country edges Everett, 26-29

The Revere High boys cross country team saved its best performance for the last dual meet of the 2026 season with a 26-29 victory over Greater Boston League rival Everett last Wednesday.

The Patriots’ standout duo of Kosta Stamotopoulos and Diogo Yogi once again finished 1-2, with Kosta coming across the line in 17:22 and Diogo close behind in 17:26.

But cross country is a team sport and the next three Patriot runners did their part to bring home the closely-contested victory. Luke Imperato finished in sixth place with a time of 19:34, Emanuel Taylor was next in seventh place in a clocking of 19:54, and Javier Lopez completed the RHS scoresheet with a 10th place finish in 22:18.

Teammates Nicholas Rosa (12th place in 23:01), Wei (Chen 13th in 23:25), Noah Shanley (16th in 26:02), and Max Brown (17th in 27:07) also ran well for Revere.

“The boys ran really well and keep improving week-to-week,” said RHS coach Mike Flynn. “This was an extremely close and competitive race. Every result counted and the boys deserve all the credit for winning this very close meet. We’re looking forward to the GBL League Meet.”

The GBL Meet is scheduled for today (Wednesday) at Torbert Macdonald Park, a short ride westward down Route 16 in Medford.

RHS girls soccer close to clinching state tourney berth

The Revere High girls soccer team neared clinching a berth in the upcoming MIAA Division 3 state tournament with a 2-0 victory at non-league opponent Lowell this past Friday.

The win improved the Lady Patriots’ record to 8-7-1 with two games remaining in which they will need just one point to assure them of the .500 record that is required to secure a place in the post-season.

Revere will play those two games this week in the consolation bracket of the GBL Cup competition. The Lady Patriots, who finished in sixth-place in the GBL standings, were scheduled to meet seventh-place Lynn Classica yesterday (Tuesday) and then will face either fifth-place Everett or eighth-place Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday).

The top four teams in the GBL, Somerville, Medford, Chelsea, and Malden, will be competing in the championship bracket for the GBL Cup.

The victory over Lowell completed a nice stretch for the Lady Patriots that brought them within striking distance of punching their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney.

In a 6-2 win over Northeast Regional on Senior Night, Emily Torres scored a hat trick to pace the RHS offense. Emily scored her first goal on a free kick and was assisted on her next goals by teammates Amy Lopez and Amilee Hernandez.

Sofia Correa scored a brace (two goals) with assists from Torres and Hernandez. Lopez also reached the back of the Northeast net, assisted by Hernandez.

“We had a wonderful turnout for Senior Night,” said RHS head coach Ariana Rivera. “We had an outstanding effort on both ends of the field. Defensively, we had a small hiccup in our formation and Northeast was able to squeak one past our keeper, Ajsi Balla.

“We had a successful night on the attacking end of the game and we were able to connect efficiently through the midfield. This allowed us to be on the attack most of the game and keep possession,” Rivera added.

In a 3-0 victory over Whittier Tech, Correa scored a brace and Lopez added one goal. In a rematch with Northeast, the Lady Patriots cruised to a 7-1 win. Lopez and Correa both struck for the hat trick and Torres added a single tally.

If the Lady Patriots are successful in punching their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney, they will await the announcement of their seeding and first-round opponent in the tourney that will get underway early next week.

RHS volleyball needs to go 3-for-3 to reach tourney

The Revere High girls volleyball team needs three wins in its final three matches in order to achieve the .500 record needed to qualify for the post-season MIAA state tournament.

The Lady Patriots fell to 7-10 on the season with three losses last week. They came up short by scores of 3-0 to Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Malden and Somerville and 3-1 to non-league foe Beverly.

In the Beverly contest, which was highlighted by Senior Night festivities, Haley Peralta was a powerful force on offense with 14 kills. Teammates Sarah Lechheb and Sofia Guzman also turned in strong [performances with eight kills apiece.

Coach Emilie Clemons and her crew embarked on their quest to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with a match at GBL opponent Everett this past Monday. They will host GBL adversary Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and travel to GBL rival Medford on Friday.

RHS girls cross country competes in GBL Meet today

The RHS girls cross country team was scheduled to compete in the annual Greater Boston League Championship meet today (Wednesday) at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford.

The Lady Patriots completed their dual-meet season last Wednesday at Everett. Although Revere came up short, RHS head coach Katie Sinnott was pleased with her team’s effort.

“While we did not win, there were a ton of positives to take away from the race,” said Sinnott. “Nearly every girl had a personal best pace, with Emma DeCrosta breaking the eight-minute per mile barrier, coming away with a 7:58 pace over Everett’s three-mile course.. Emma was racing hard and it paid off.

“Other girls earning PRs were sophomores Jaelyn Torres and Afomiya Wondemagegnhu, each taking off about 45 seconds per mile,” Sinnott continued. “Freshman Kayla Men who took off about a minute per mile from her previous best pace. Another bright spot was sophomore Jihan (Jiji) Benkassem, who competed in her first race.

“Everett’s course is fast and such a change from our last race over the uber-hilly Malden course, though we did have to face the wind,” Sinnott added. “The wind probably slowed everyone down a few seconds, so I imagine without that everyone would have come away with personal best.

“We close out the season with the GBL Championship Meet. I know that Emma is looking to race strong and hopefully get another personal best,” Sinnott noted. “Beyond that there will be some invitationals that a few members of the team will be invited to participate in.”

Overall results:

Everett 19, Revere 36

Individual Results:

Emma DeCrosta – 2nd overall – 23:54

Jaelyn Torres – 7th overall – 28:40

Afomiya Wondemagegnhu – 8th overall – 29:16

Kayla Men – 9th overall – 32:42

Dakota Hernandez – 10th overall – 34:15

Jihan Benkassem – 13th overall – 39:22

RHS runners do well at Pumpkin Dash

Several members of the Revere High girls and boys cross country teams participated in the recent Pumpkin Dash on Revere Beach sponsored by the Revere Beach Partnership.

From the boys’ team, Diogo Yogi took fourth overall and first in his age group, while on the girls’ side, Emma DeCrosta took second in her age group. Also competing were Jaelyn Torres and Luke Imperato.