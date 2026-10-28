Revere voters head to polls next Tuesday

Polls will be open in Revere for the state election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s state election is highlighted by races for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as a number of statewide and district races down the ballot. In addition, voters will be able to weigh in on nine ballot questions this year.

Through the end of last week, more than a half a million registered voters across Massachusetts had already cast ballots, either through early voting or mail-in ballots, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office.

In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Maura Healey is being challenged by Republican Mike Minogue. Also on the ballot for governor is independent candidate Andrea James.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey is running for reelection against Republican candidate John Deaton. Also on the ballot for Senate are independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai and Socialism and Liberation party candidate Joe Tache.

In other statewide races, incumbent Democratic Attorney General Andrea Campbell is facing Republican challenger Michael Walsh, Galvin is being challenged by Republican Anne Brensley, incumbent Democratic Treasurer Deb Goldberg is facing Republican Elizabeth Dionne, and incumbent Democratic State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is being challenged by Al Ozonoff.

Fifth District U.S. Congresswoman Katherine Clark is running unopposed, as are Sixth District Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy and state Senator Lydia Edwards.

Revere’s two incumbent Democratic state representatives, Jeff Turco in the 19th Suffolk District and Jessica Giannino in the 16th Suffolk District, are also running unopposed.

Two Suffolk County incumbents, District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Registrar of Probate Stephanie Everett, are unchallenged on the ballot.

Also on the ballot in Revere is a race between James Bancroft Perry and Sean M. Salazar for a seat on the Northeastern Voke school committee.

This year, there are also nine ballot questions, ranging from expanding the public records law, ending party primaries, creating a nature for all fund from the sale of sporting goods or use of golf courses, establishing new rules for single-family homes on small lots, repealing the recreational cannabis sales in the state, and making changes to state gun laws.

The Revere polling locations for the state election on Tuesday are as follows:

Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 2: Beachmont Veterans Memorial School 15 Everard Street, Gymnasium, Bennington Street Entrance

Ward 1, Precinct 3: American Legion Post 61 249 Broadway

Ward 2, Precinct 1: Garfield Magnet School 176 Garfield Avenue, Gymnasium

Ward 2, Precincts 2, 3, and 3A: Carl Hyman Towers 50 Walnut Avenue

Ward 3, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: Revere High School 101 School Street, Gymnasium, Fieldhouse Entrance

Ward 4, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: Staff Sgt. James J. Hill Elementary School 51 Park Avenue, Parking Lot Entrance

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Point of Pines Yacht Club 28 Rice Avenue

Ward 5, Precinct 1A: Jack Satter House 420 Revere Beach Boulevard

Ward 5, Precincts 2 and 3: Paul Revere School 395 Revere Street, Gymnasium

Ward 6, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: West Revere Complex, A.C. Whelan School 107 Newhall Street, Gymnasium, Sargent Street Entrance