Revere Public Schools observe Italian Heritage Month with stories of family, tradition, and identity The latest chapter of “From Where We Come” has students and educators sharing stories about their Italian heritage and traditions that connect generations

For generations, Italian-American families have shaped Revere’s character, culture, and identity. Their imprint is still deeply woven into the fabric of the city, from Sunday dinners and favorite holiday traditions to stories of immigration, perseverance, and family bonds.

In celebration of Italian-American Heritage Month, Revere Public Schools (RPS) posted the latest video in its From Where We Come series. The video highlights the personal stories of students and educators who are currently being shaped by their Italian heritage.

The episode features Giada Colasante, an eighth-grader at Rumney Marsh Academy; Stefano Chinosi, deputy principal at Revere High School; Alberto Caruso, a sixth-grader at Susan B. Anthony Middle School; and Nadia Salvatore, a fourth-grade teacher at the Hill School.

In their reflections, the four participants reflect on the importance of family, cultural traditions, immigration, and the importance of remaining connected to their ancestral homeland while embracing their identities as Americans.

Chinosi’s first-generation American upbringing allowed him to experience the richness of two cultures. His father was an immigrant from Northern Italy, from Piacenza, and his mother’s family was Sicilian. His parents had met in the States and had built a life there of family and tradition.

Chinosi, who grew up in a large extended family that frequently met for birthdays, holidays, and celebrations, said those experiences, he explained, helped establish a sense of belonging that extended beyond his immediate household.

Stefano Chinosi, RHS’s new Deputy Principal.

“Growing up was just an amazing example of living in both worlds,” Chinosi said.

He emphasized that the experiences of Italian immigrants share much in common with those of families arriving from other parts of the world. Regardless of their countries of origin, he said, immigrants often demonstrate tremendous courage, determination, and a commitment to creating opportunities for future generations.

Since then Chinosi has brought his children to Italy, where they have walked the streets of their grandfather’s hometown and spent time with relatives.

For him, those visits have transformed family history into something his children can experience firsthand, ensuring that their Italian heritage remains a living part of their identities rather than simply a connection to the past.

At Rumney Marsh Academy, Colasante shared a similar appreciation for the generations that came before her.

Her grandparents and great-grandparents immigrated from Italy during the 1970s, initially settling in East Boston before eventually moving to Revere.

Colasante described her family’s roots in Puglia, the region forming the heel of Italy’s boot, and spoke enthusiastically about visiting her family’s ancestral village. Having traveled to Italy five times, she has developed a personal connection to the place her family once called home.

For Colasante, however, Italian heritage is equally present in everyday life in Revere.

Sunday dinners bring relatives together around the table, while Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations offer opportunities to share traditional foods and spend time with grandparents and extended family.

“Every Sunday, my family comes around, and they share like a big dinner together,” Colasante said.

At Susan B. Anthony Middle School, Caruso also emphasized the importance of family gatherings and traditions.

Both of his parents are Italian, and much of his extended family continues to live in Italy. Although Caruso was born in the United States, he maintains strong connections to his family’s cultural roots.

He described Sunday dinners following church, when relatives and family friends gather at his home, as well as his family’s observance of the traditional Italian Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes.

These customs, passed down through generations, continue to provide opportunities for family members to reconnect and celebrate their shared heritage.

For Hill School teacher Salvatore, Italian heritage is not only a source of personal pride but also an important connection to the students she teaches.

Salvatore’s parents met and married in Introdacqua, a town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, in September 1960. They immigrated to East Boston shortly afterward before eventually settling in Revere, where the family established deep roots.

Growing up in Revere, Salvatore was surrounded by other Italian-American families who shared similar customs and experiences. She attended the Whelan and Lincoln schools and spent summers visiting relatives in Italy.

Those experiences helped her develop a lasting appreciation for her heritage and the Italian language, which she continues to speak.

Salvatore recalled childhood memories of her family’s backyard garden on Charger Street, where relatives canned tomatoes, harvested fruit from apricot and pear trees, and prepared traditional Italian dishes.

She also remembered making polenta to celebrate the first snowfall, a family custom that remains among her fondest childhood memories.

Today, as a fourth-grade English language arts and science teacher, Salvatore draws upon her experiences as the daughter of immigrants to connect with students whose families have arrived in Revere from countries around the world.

Her upbringing, she explained, allows her to recognize the importance of maintaining cultural identity while embracing the opportunities available in a new country.

The latest episode of From Where We Come reinforces the series’ broader mission of celebrating the cultures, backgrounds, and lived experiences that make Revere Public Schools a diverse and welcoming community.

Scan to watch the latest video in the From Where We Come series.

While each participant’s story is unique, common themes emerge: the sacrifices of earlier generations, the importance of preserving family traditions, and the responsibility of passing cultural knowledge to those who follow.

As RPS celebrates Italian-American Heritage Month, these reflections serve as a reminder that heritage is more than a connection to the past. It continues to shape the relationships, values, and experiences of students, families, and educators throughout Revere.

Through From Where We Come, the district hopes to ensure that these stories are heard, appreciated, and preserved for future generations.