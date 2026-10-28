Dedicated volunteer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for many years

Paul Rinaldi passed away on October 22, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 2, 1946 in Boston.

His family remembered him as an exceedingly kind and gentle person. He was extremely loving to his niece and nephew and appreciative of the lifelong support of his brother. Paul and his late mother had a strong bond and were always there for each other.

Paul was a dedicated volunteer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for many years. Out of 500 volunteers at the hospital, Paul was named volunteer of the year in 2005. At the dinner held in his honor, the President of the hospital expressed that he was it’s heart and soul. Paul warmly welcomed families and graciously escorted them to and from the hospital, offering not only his assistance but also a genuine sense of comfort and compassion.

In his free time, he enjoyed listening to his police scanner, keeping up with the latest news, and dancing with his girlfriend. Janice.

Paul lived in Revere. He is survived by his brother. Joseph Rinaldi of Danvers, his nephew, Jay Rinaldi and Emily Smith of Danvers, his niece, Marissa and Matthew LaVangie of Beverly, and his great nephews. Matthew and Parker LaVangie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose (Pizzano) Rinaldi and his sister-in-law, Sharon (Smith) Rinaldi.

A funeral service for Paul will be held at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons-Bruno Funeral Home today, Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a prayer Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.