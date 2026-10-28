License Commission approves 1-day licenses for upcoming events

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon, October 21, in the City Council Chamber at Revere City Hall. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from the Shirley Avenue Neighborhood Association, Sandler Square, Josue Vides-Erazo, event manager, for a 1-day Entertainment License to be exercised at Sandler Square on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for a Halloween Trick or Treat Party and Costume Contest. The expected attendance is 40.

Mr. Vides-Erazo told the members that this event has been held for the past few years. Candy will be handed out to youngsters and there will be Halloween-themed music. Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application and the members unanimously approved the application.

Next up was a request for a 1-day All Alcohol, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License from the New England Home for Little Wanderers, who will be holding their annual fundraising event in the Saint Anthony’s Church Hall.

Michele Alimonti, the event manager, told the members that the event has been held for 18 years. This year’s fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. The expected attendance is 300 persons. Both of the bartenders are TIPS-certified.

There were no opponents and the members unanimously approved the application.

The next application came from Erika DeCicco, the event manager, for a 1-day Malt/Wine and Common Victualler License to be exercised at the Beachmont

School Field on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

The event is a cornhole tournament to raise funds for the Dance Revolution with Erika (DRWE) dance team. The expected attendance is 100.

Ms. DeCicco briefly told the members about the event, which is the first time her group is holding this event. There were no opponents and the members approved the application.

The fourth item on the agenda was an application from the City of Revere Public Library, Adriana Borriello, event manager, for a 1-day Beer and Wine License to be exercised at the Revere Public Library on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The event is a Halloween Haunted House Tour with an expected attendance of 300. There also will be a tour of the Rumney Marsh Burial Grounds.

Ms. Borriello told the members that this is an annual event in which the Revere Parks and Rec. Commission partners with the Revere Public Library to conduct a Haunted House. The members unanimously approved the application.

The next application was a request from Primos Partners, LLC, d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant,, 46 Revere Street, for a change of manager from

Nicolas Portillo to Juan Galdamez.

Mr. Galdamez and attorney Cailey Walson presented the application. They said the business will operate in the same manner as it has been. The members approved the application.

Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC, d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue, Emily Switzer, Manager, also came before the commission seeking a Change of Manager from Johan Alexander Mola.

Ms. Switzer, who is the current general manager, appeared before the commission and told them the operation will remain the same. The members approved the application.

The seventh item on the meeting’s agenda was an application from Tacoswey, LLC, 61 Squire Road, Mayra Martinez, Operator, for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License with Outdoor Seating from Sunday – Saturday from 3 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Ms. Martinez came before the commission. Occena expressed a concern about the seating area possibly being located in an area where motor vehicles will be operating. He suggested that the city’s Site Plan Review Committee should approve the seating plan with an eye toward safety before the License Commission takes a vote on that issue.

The members approved the issuance of the Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License, but without seating. The applicant can come back before the commission for the outdoor seating license after receiving approval of its outdoor seating plan by the Site Plan Review Commission.

The next meeting of the commision will be held on Wednesday, November 18.