She was deeply loved, she will be profoundly missed, and she will never be forgotten

Karen Cipriano Reed was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, cherished mother-in-law, and beloved friend whose life was defined by her beautiful smile, generous heart, unwavering strength, and deep love for her family.

A proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1977, Karen spent her life creating lasting memories, building meaningful friendships and bringing happiness to those around her. She shared more than 40 years of love and life with her beloved husband, Billy, with whom she built a beautiful family and a lifetime of treasured memories.

Above all else, Karen’s greatest joy was her family. She was the devoted mother of three sons, Billy, Derek and Zack and the proud grandmother of two grandsons, Giovanni and Dante, who held a special place in her heart. She also lovingly embraced her daughters-in-law, Sherice, Stephanie and Lory, who became an important part of the family she cherished so deeply.

Karen was truly the heart and soul of her family, the person who kept everyone connected and brought them together. She had a special way of making people feel welcome, loved, and cared for. Her warmth, laughter, and beautiful smile could brighten any room, and her presence made every gathering more meaningful. The love she gave her family created a bond that will continue for generations.

An amazing cook, Karen showed her love through the meals she prepared and the family dinners she brought together. Her home and her table were places of comfort, laughter, conversation, and connection. For Karen, cooking was about much more than food; it was about bringing the people she loved together. Those family dinners and the memories made around her table will forever be treasured by those who were fortunate enough to share them.

Karen also treasured her lifelong girlfriends, whose friendships brought years of laughter, love and unforgettable memories. Through life’s celebrations and challenges, these special women shared a bond built over decades. The stories, experiences, and friendships they shared will remain a lasting reminder of the joy Karen brought into their lives.

For more than 30 years, Karen courageously lived with and fought against cancer. Throughout her journey, she demonstrated extraordinary resilience, determination, and a strength that inspired everyone who knew her. Despite the challenges she faced, she continued to live life on her own terms and remained dedicated to her work as an esthetician for more than 40 years. Her commitment to her profession and the people she cared for reflected her hardworking nature and her determination to keep moving forward. She continued doing what she loved until the very end, never allowing her struggles to overshadow the life she was determined to live.

Karen spent many years living in Revere, a community that was an important part of her life and story. She loved to travel, listen to music, dance, and enjoy all the moments that made life special. A true Red Sox fan, she loved cheering on her team and sharing that passion with others. Whether she was enjoying time with her husband, making memories with her sons and grandsons, gathering with family, or laughing with her lifelong girlfriends, Karen knew that life’s greatest treasures were the people we love and the moments we share.

Karen’s life was not defined by the years she spent fighting cancer, but by the remarkable life she continued to live despite it. She was defined by her courage, her laughter, her dedication, her love of family, her treasured friendships, and the countless memories she created. Her strength was extraordinary, but so was her ability to keep smiling, keep working, keep loving, and keep showing up for the people who mattered most.

Though her passing leaves an immeasurable void, the love Karen gave will never be lost. Her husband, Billy; her sons, Billy, Derek, and Zack; her grandsons, Giovanni and Dante; her daughters-in-law, Sherice, Stephanie, and Lory; her lifelong girlfriends; and all those fortunate enough to have known her will carry her memory in their hearts.

She will be remembered in the laughter shared around the dinner table, the songs that inspire a dance, the excitement of a Red Sox game, the stories retold among old friends, and the countless everyday moments that bring her memory close again. Her influence will live on through the family she held together, the friendships she nurtured, and the love she gave so freely.

After more than 30 years of fighting, Karen can finally rest peacefully. Her courage will continue to inspire, her smile will forever be remembered, and her love will remain a part of everyone whose life she touched.

Karen was deeply loved, she will be profoundly missed, and she will never be forgotten.