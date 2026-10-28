City receives $500,000 Community Health Award from Mass General Brigham

The City of Revere and Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. are proud to announce that the Revere Public Health Department has been awarded $500,000 in Community Health Impact Funds from Mass General Brigham (MGB) to expand programs supporting economic stability and mobility, and mental and behavioral health. The funding is part of MGB’s Determination of Need Community Health Initiative, which committed approximately $68.9 million over eight years to its priority communities of Revere, Boston, Chelsea, and Winthrop. The program’s aim is to address how socioeconomic factors, such as housing affordability, economic stability, access to transportation, food security, and employment, can have a significant impact on individual and community health outcomes.

“Health and economic stability are closely connected, and the current affordability crisis has only exacerbated the challenges everyday families face. We’re working to address these challenges in Revere,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “This investment from Mass General will help us strengthen our efforts to improve economic stability and expand access to the resources residents and families need to live healthy lives.”

Revere’s award will support programming that addresses the socioeconomic factors that contribute to health inequities, while increasing residents’ access to essential services and resources. The two-year, $500,000 award will fund the continuation and expansion of several programs, including:

Eviction prevention and housing search assistance

Job search assistance, with a focus on behavioral health and unsheltered homelessness

Farmers Market operations and Veggie Voucher Program

Senior Home Repairs program

RC Link transportation vouchers for seniors and vulnerable populations

Behavioral Health Outreach Workers

24/7 co-response clinician services in partnership with the Revere Police Department and North Suffolk Community Services

“Receiving an award from MGH’s Community Health Impact Fund over the next two years will allow the Public Health Department to continue and expand programming that directly benefits the Revere community. This partnership with MGH is invaluable to the work towards health equity and better health outcomes for our residents,” said Lauren Buck, BSN, RN, MPH, CHO, the Chief of Health and Human Services for the City of Revere.

The initiatives will be carried out through partnerships among City departments and community-based organizations, including the Revere Police Department, North Suffolk Community Services, local community health centers, the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, Department of Planning and Community Development, Food for Free, local farms, RC Link, and other community partners.

The MGH Community Advisory Board approved the City’s targeted funding proposal, which was submitted by the Revere Public Health Department.