Annual Holy Name Society Spaghetti Supper To Celebrate Italian Heritage

The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Holy Name Society(St. Mary’s Church) held its 32nd Annual Spaghetti Supper, now combined with a Halloween theme (BooGhetti Supper) on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Parishioners and friends enjoyed fusili, homemade meatballs, salad, assorted desserts, and many beverages to their Italian heritage. A wonderful night to celebrate Italian Heritage combined with Halloween. The Holy Name Society, now 32 years old was founded in 1994 by our late brother-beloved Vincent J. “Sonny” Cammarata who also inspired this annual dinner dance.