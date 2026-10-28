Annual Holy Name Society Spaghetti Supper To Celebrate Italian Heritage

The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Holy Name Society(St. Mary’s Church) held its 32nd Annual Spaghetti Supper, now combined with a Halloween theme (BooGhetti Supper) on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Parishioners and friends enjoyed fusili, homemade meatballs, salad, assorted desserts, and many beverages to their Italian heritage. A wonderful night to celebrate Italian Heritage combined with Halloween. The Holy Name Society, now 32 years old was founded in 1994 by our late brother-beloved Vincent J. “Sonny” Cammarata who also inspired this annual dinner dance.

Nick Moccia, Carol Casey, Lucille Shedd, and Ralph Rizzuti enjoying pasta and meatballs. Ralph and Jeanette DeRosa always looking good. Carol Simonelli in a very nice costume. Linda Deangelo and Linda and Richie Butland awaiting the meal. Richie Butland and Steve and Sharon Napolitano just bought raffle tickets. Frank and Linda Deangelo are all smiles. Jim Bocelli and raffle winner Diane Corkery. Salvi Ternullo and Torey DeFrancesco ready with the wine! Anthony Carbone, Jim Bocelli, and Tom Copeland ready to serve a delicious meal. The Three of Us-Buck Cole, Jane Hawes, Jack Hawes entertained magnificently. Jim Bocelli, Anthony Carbone, and Steve Fielding are ready to serve the much anticipated fusili and meatballs. Nun of Us Sister Act with Judy Zolla, Lee Meoli, and Linda McElwaney. Fr. Stanley Rousseau, Priscilla White, Bob White showing unity during “God Bless the USA.” Clara Lander, Terry O’Neil, Judy Zolla, Fr. Stanley Rousseau, Don McElwaney, Linda McElwaney, and Kerry Correa at the gun table.